Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 05-July-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 357.82p INCLUDING current year revenue 364.00p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 352.08p INCLUDING current year revenue 358.26p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---