In May, Lepidico (LPD) announced a trio of transformational initiatives. The first of these was an all-share offer to acquire Desert Lion (TSXV: DLI), according to which LPD will pay 5.4 shares for every one Desert Lion share. The second was a one-for-nine renounceable rights issue to raise up to A$10.8m via the issue of 372.9m new shares (plus warrants) at a price of A$0.029/share. The third was a supply and marketing alliance with Gulf Fluor for the supply of sulphuric acid, including the provision of land for the construction and operation of Lepidico's Phase 1 Plant project in Abu Dhabi. Our last note considered the strategic rationale for the three initiatives; this report looks at the valuation implications.

