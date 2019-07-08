IC Group A/S will be removed from trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The last day of trading shares in IC Group A/S is 2 August 2019. IC Group A/S is removed due to compulsory redemption initiated by Friheden Invest A/S, pursuant to sections 70 and 72 of the Danish Companies Act. Compulsory redemption was initiated on 5 July 2019. ISIN: DK0010221803 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Name: IC Group ---------------------------------------------------------------- Listed capital (of DKK 10): 15,193,307 shares (DKK 151,933,070) ---------------------------------------------------------------- CBR No.: 62 81 64 14 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ICB: 3700 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: IC ---------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 3282 ---------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=731016