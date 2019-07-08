Annual User Conference to Take place July 9-11 in Boston; Eric O'Neill to Deliver Keynote Address

Tufin (NYSE: TUFN), a company pioneering a policy-centric approach to security and IT operations, today announced that Tufinnovate Americas, the company's annual user conference, will take place July 9-11 in Boston.

What: Tufinnovate Americas When: Tuesday, July 9 Thursday, July 11, 2019 Where: InterContinental Boston Boston, MA Details: Tufinnovate is the company's annual user conference. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in peer-to-peer information sharing and troubleshooting to learn how to gain the most value from Tufin's solutions. Customers will directly share their experiences and best practices for implementing policy-centric security technology in a series of presentations and panels. In addition, attendees will hear from Tufin executives about the latest product information and roadmap, participate in technical training sessions and learn more about Tufin's technical partnerships in dedicated partner tracks. Speakers: Security expert Eric O'Neill, who has worked as an FBI counterterrorism and counterintelligence operative, a national security attorney and as a corporate security consultant, will provide the keynote address. Other speakers include Tufin CEO Ruvi Kitov, Tufin CTO Reuven Harrison and Tufin VP of products, Ofer Or.

For complete event details or to register to attend, please visit: https://tufinnovate.tufin.com/events/americas

Tufinnovate EMEA, the company's European user conference, will take place September 10-12 in Lisbon, Portugal.

About Tufin

Tufin (NYSE: TUFN) simplifies management of some of the largest, most complex networks in the world, consisting of thousands of firewall and network devices and emerging hybrid cloud infrastructures. Enterprises select the company's Tufin Orchestration Suite to increase agility in the face of ever-changing business demands while maintaining a robust security posture. The Suite reduces the attack surface and meets the need for greater visibility into secure and reliable application connectivity. With over 2000 customers since its inception, Tufin's network security automation enables enterprises to implement changes in minutes instead of days, while improving their security posture and business agility.

