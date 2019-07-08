The nation elected a new government yesterday, awarding a clear majority to the pro-EU New Democracy party. What could that mean for Greece's solar sector?Greece went to the polls yesterday and gave the center-right New Democracy party a clear 39.85% majority, 8.3% ahead of the incumbent left-wing Syriza party. As a result, Greece will have its first non coalition government since 2011. The key question concerning solar investors is what the new government could mean for PV and wider renewables development in Greece and it is a topic best considered by treating large and small scale solar separately. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...