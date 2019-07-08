Joint Microsoft and MobileIron customers will have more mobile security options with applications such as Office 365

MobileIron (NASDAQ:MOBL), the industry's first mobile-centric, zero trust security platform, announced they have extended their Microsoft Enterprise Mobility Security (EMS) integration to support Microsoft Intune Device Compliance service for Microsoft 365 and other managed apps. This new solution allows MobileIron's secure device management capabilities to leverage Microsoft Intune and Azure Active Directory Conditional Access to secure applications such as Office 365.

Customers already using Microsoft 365 or Microsoft Enterprise Mobility Security will now be able to capitalize on MobileIron's robust device management offering to complement Conditional Access by Microsoft. MobileIron will integrate with Microsoft Intune device compliance service to ensure only trusted and compliant devices have access to Microsoft 365 applications. Users must be licensed for Microsoft Intune and Azure Active Directory Premium, both included with Microsoft 365 E3 and Microsoft Enterprise Mobility Security (EMS) E3 licensing bundles, in addition to appropriate MobileIron licenses.

"The workplace is evolving and becoming more mobile -- as a result, enterprise employees often turn to their mobile devices to handle critical work matters, which has serious security risks," said Brian Foster, SVP of product management at MobileIron. "Enterprises can have peace of mind knowing that their devices have the security and protection they need when accessing Microsoft 365 applications in the cloud for a secure mobile work experience."

This new integration expands upon MobileIron's existing support for Microsoft Graph APIs for Intune, which currently allows joint customers to leverage Intune application protection policies for their Office 365 applications, while managing and securing the device with MobileIron. With these additional offerings, customers are able to marry Microsoft Enterprise Mobility Security application protection and Conditional Access capabilities with MobileIron's rich device management engine.

MobileIron is committed to providing an exceptional customer experience working with over 228 partners and offering integrated threat defense capabilities for an improved mobile security solution. This latest integration with Microsoft further confirms MobileIron's mission to provide customers with more choice when it comes to securing Unified Endpoint Management. For more information, visit: www.mobileiron.com.

About MobileIron

MobileIron is redefining enterprise security with the industry's first mobile-centric, zero trust platform built on the foundation of unified endpoint management (UEM) to secure access and protect data across the perimeter-less enterprise. Over 17,000 customers, including the world's largest financial institutions, intelligence agencies, and other highly regulated companies rely on MobileIron to enable a seamless and secure user experience by ensuring only authorized users, devices, apps, and services can access business resources. For more information, visit www.mobileiron.com.

Statements in the press release concerning future product availability and plans are forward looking statements, and they are subject to change. They do not represent a commitment, promise or legal obligation to deliver any material, code or functionality, and should not be relied upon in making purchasing decision.

