RICOH Tours One to Watch at Inman Connect - Las Vegas 2019

CUPERTINO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2019 / RICOH Tours, one of the real estate industry's most complete and affordable 360-degree virtual tour solutions, has quickly proved itself indispensable to agents and businesses who want to market themselves to sellers by using virtual tours in their real estate marketing without requiring that agents learn to use heavy, high-end cameras and complex software which typically accompanies other solutions.

Having reached the milestone as the go-to DIY solution for agents and brokerages with its easy-to-use, on-the-fly solution, RICOH Tours has now upped the ante by introducing the higher-grade Theta Z1 camera. Considered the flagship product, the Z1 can instantaneously capture 360-degree images at an amazing 7K resolution, marking it out as the perfect option for those who want professional DSLR image quality.

RICOH Tours Features Its Flagship Z1 Camera

The RICOH THETA Z1 will be on show at the RICOH Tours booth #516 in the Pinyon Ballroom in Aria Resort, Las Vegas.

RICOH Tours DIY virtual tour solution costs 90 percent less than 3D scanning. Agents simply connect the camera and the RICOH Tours app wirelessly to capture high-quality 360-degree images with one click. In the background, these images are instantly assembled and uploaded to the cloud, creating true-to-life 360-degree professional-looking virtual property tours of a 3,000-square-foot home in around 20 minutes.

RICOH Tours gives agents and brokerages a marketing edge by leveraging the power of the Theta camera and virtual tour platform. With the camera, mobile and web apps all developed by Ricoh, should questions arise, there's only one place an agent will need to go for support - further simplifying the user experience.

Learn more about the RICOH Tours DIY virtual tour solution and the special discount at https://www.ricohtours.com. Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter using RicohTours.

