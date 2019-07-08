Taronis Technologies, Inc.: Taronis Generates Record MagneGas Production

Second Quarter Production Increases 209% from First Quarter 2019

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2019 / Taronis Technologies, Inc., ("Taronis" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: TRNX), a leading clean technology company in the renewable resources and environmental conservation industry, today announced its second quarter MagneGas production levels. The Company produced 247,624 cubic feet of MagneGas during the second quarter of 2019.

When compared to the 80,080 cubic feet of MagneGas produced in the first quarter of 2019, the Company increased production by 209% during the second quarter. This is the highest level of quarterly production in Company history using the patented Venturi Plasma Arc gasification unit. All production was produced by a single unit based in Clearwater, Florida. The Company has brought a second unit into production in Clearwater in early July, and is scheduled to bring a third unit online in Texas before the end of August.

"Our increase in MagneGas production during the second quarter was a major accomplishment for our team," commented Scott Mahoney, CEO of Taronis. "We are very fortunate to have a sizable installed client base of metal cutting fuel consumers in several of the largest US markets in our industry, including Texas and California. We are now ramping up our marketing efforts with the confidence we can consistently produce sufficient MagneGas to meet the demands of our current acetylene clients."

Mr. Mahoney continued, "We believe that these clients can benefit from using a cleaner, safer, more affordable alternative to acetylene, and we hope to quickly convert the majority of these clients to MagneGas in the coming months. Given the fact that we produce our gas with almost no inventory build-up, our production growth in the second quarter is highly indicative of the fact that we are already making excellent progress in winning new MagneGas consumers."

"For the past two years, we have systematically prepared for this objective. We look to fully leverage our patented MagneGas product to drive revenue growth, win new client relationships, and improve our profitability." concluded Mr. Mahoney.

