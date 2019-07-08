Internet Marketing Company: How Overnight Parking Location Can Affect the Price of Car Insurance?

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2019 / Cheapquotesautoinsurance.com has launched a new blog post that explains how the place where the vehicle is parked during the night can affect the car insurance rates.

Drivers that apply for car insurance are very likely to be asked about the place where they park their vehicles during the night. Insurers believe that the place where the vehicle is parked at night can increase or decrease the chances for that car to be stolen or damaged. Depending on how safe an overnight parking place is considered, the price of car insurance can increase or decrease.

The most common overnight parking places are the following:

On the street. Overnight parking on the street can be very dangerous. In this scenario, the chances for a vehicle to be damaged or stolen are quite high. Vandals and car thieves can easily operate while being protected by the night. Policyholders that have no other choice than parking their cars on the street will pay more on their premiums.

Monitored parking lots. Instead of leaving their cars parked in places that are unprotected, drivers should consider parking in a monitored parking lot. Also, many parking lots have video surveillance that will deter most thieves from trying to steal a vehicle.

In a garage. Garages are the best places for overnight parking. Well monitored and secured garages can drastically reduce the chances for a vehicle to be stolen, damaged by weather events, or vandalized. For these reasons, most insurance companies will apply a discount to those policyholders that keep their cars parked in a garage. In most cases, the offered discount is around 5% of the price of the policy.

"The location where a vehicle is parked at night is important for insurance providers. Well-monitored places that can protect a vehicle from car thieves, weather damage, and vandals will help drivers pay less on insurance", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company.

