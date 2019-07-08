Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2019) - Good Life Networks Inc. (TSXV: GOOD) (OTC PINK: GOOLF) ("GLN", or the "Company"), a Vancouver-based programmatic advertising technology company, is pleased to announce that its patent pending technology for its Programmatic Advertising Platform has been deemed novel by the International Searching Authority for the PCT ("Patent Cooperation Treaty"). Once a technology, product or service is deemed novel by the PCT it is considered patentable and can move to the next phase of the process. The PCT covers over 140 countries and positions the Company to protect its rights in one or all these jurisdictions.

GLN has been developing its unique advertising technology since 2016 with the sole aim of facilitating effective online advertising without the use of personally identifiable information (PII). The importance of not using PII was revealed after numerous scandals involving user tracking and extensive personal data collection practices became public. (1) The use of PII is now subject to extensive regulation with GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) in Europe with similar rules coming to the US and Canada. These regulations carry large financial penalties for companies who use PII without the expressed permission of the users, extensively limiting the availability of user data to target advertising in the future.

GLN will now move to the national phase of the process to achieve patent protection in the countries and regions it deems relevant and strategic for its Non-PII advertising technology. GLN believes this patent will help secure a unique position for the Company as a technology leader in non-PII advertising.

Jesse Dylan, CEO of GLN, commented, "The use of PII is becoming heavily regulated and rightfully restricted. Advertisers are very aware of the perils of becoming the next data breach scandal. GLN anticipated this industry liability back in 2016 and invested the time, energy and resources to create a novel non-PII advertising platform. We are delighted to have positioned ourselves at the leading edge of the industry changes and will soon have the official protections to capitalize on these regulatory initiatives long into the future."

The GLN Story

GLN's technology is the engine that sits between advertisers and publishers. A highlight of GLN's tech is that it does not collect PII (Personal Identifiable Information). Built for cross device video advertising: Mobile, In-App, Desktop and CTV (Connected Television) the GLN Programmatic Video Advertising Platform has among the lowest fraud rates of similar vendors in the industry. Advertisers make more money by reaching their target audience more effectively. GLN makes money by retaining a percentage of the advertiser's fee.

GLN is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with offices in Newport Beach and Santa Monica California, New York and UK and trades on the TSXV under the stock symbol "GOOD" and The Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the stock symbol 4G5. For further information on the Company, visit www.glninc.ca

