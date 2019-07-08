Pivit Exploration Inc. Announces Name Change to Red Lake Gold Inc.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2019 / Pivit Exploration Inc. (CSE: PIVT) (FWB:P11) ("Pivit" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has, with immediate effect, changed its corporate name to Red Lake Gold Inc.

"Our decision to position as Red Lake Gold Inc. reflects our ownership of highly-prospective mineral tenure in the Red Lake gold district, and in particular our extensive land position on-trend with and contiguous to Great Bear Resources Ltd., who in turn closed an oversubscribed $10.9 million dollar flow-through financing last week to accelerate exploration at their adjacent project," noted Ryan Kalt, Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation.

Maps of the Corporation's Red Lake project, Whirlwind Jack, are available on the Corporation's new website, which may be accessed at: http://www.redlakegold.ca

Effective Wednesday, July 10, 2019, the Corporation will commence trading on the CSE Exchange under a new stock symbol, RGLD.

The Corporation will also be assuming a new CUSIP number, 756678108, and a new ISIN number, CA7566781083.

There is no change in the capitalization structure of the Corporation with there continuing to be 24,115,001 shares issued and outstanding.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Ryan Kalt

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

