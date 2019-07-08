KushCo Holdings, Inc.: KushCo Holdings Announces Filing of Application to List on the NASDAQ Global Select Market

GARDEN GROVE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2019 / KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: KSHB) ('KushCo' or the 'Company'), today announced it has filed an application to list the Company's common shares on the NASDAQ Global Select Market ("NASDAQ").

Nick Kovacevich, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of KushCo, commented, "Listing on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, the highest and most prestigious NASDAQ tier, will raise the company's profile by diversifying our shareholder base and enhancing share liquidity in support of our company's long-term goals and objectives."

The listing of the Company's common shares on the NASDAQ remains subject to the approval of the NASDAQ and the satisfaction of all applicable listing and regulatory requirements. In the interim, the Company will continue to trade on the OTC Markets under the current symbol "KSHB."

About KushCo Holdings

KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: KSHB) (www.kushco.com) is the premier producer of ancillary products and services to the cannabis and hemp industries. KushCo Holdings' subsidiaries and brands provide, product quality, exceptional customer service, compliance knowledge and a local presence in serving its diverse customer base.

Founded in 2010, KushCo Holdings has now sold more than 1 billion units to growers, processors and producers across North America, South America, and Europe.

The Company has been featured in media nationwide, including CNBC, Los Angeles Times, TheStreet.com, Entrepreneur, Inc Magazine. While KushCo Holdings provides products and solutions to customers in the cannabis and CBD industries, it has no direct involvement with the cannabis plant or any products that contain THC or CBD.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include predictions, estimates or other information that might be considered forward-looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These "forward-looking" statements include statements relating to, among other things, the expected revenue attributable to the supply arrangements and the Company's expectation that the supply arrangements-in-principle will become binding on the parties upon execution of definitive documents. While these forward-looking statements represent the Company's current judgments, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the opinions of the Company's management only as of the date of this release. Please keep in mind that the Company is not obligating itself to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. When used herein, words such as: "potential," "look forward," "expect," "believe," "dedicated," "building," or variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statements made by the Company herein are often discussed in filings the Company makes with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), available at: www.sec.gov, and on the Company's website, at: www.kushco.com.

KushCo Holdings Contacts

Media Contact:

Anne Donohoe / Nick Opich

KCSA Strategic Communications

212-896-1265 / 212-896-1206

adonohoe@kcsa.com / nopich@kcsa.com

Investor Contact:

Phil Carlson / Elizabeth Barker

KCSA Strategic Communications

212-896-1233 / 212-896-1203

ir@kushco.com

SOURCE: KushCo Holdings, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/551092/KushCo-Holdings-Announces-Filing-of-Application-to-List-on-the-NASDAQ-Global-Select-Market