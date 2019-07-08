Thailand's solar market had ground to a bit of a halt after FITs were cut. Osaka Gas has launched a joint venture with Energy Pro Corporation to market commercial and industrial PV arrays under corporate power purchase agreements.When Thailand presented its Power Development Plan 2018 overseas investors sniffed an opportunity and the Osaka Gas Singapore Pte. Ltd unit of Japan's Osaka Gas has now announced it will enter a joint venture (JV) with Thai solar company Energy Pro Corporation Ltd. The partners will establish a company under the provisional name OE Solar Co. Ltd, to supply electricity ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...