sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 08.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

49,20 Euro		-2,88
-5,53 %
WKN: A1JHUP ISIN: US9837931008 Ticker-Symbol: UX2A 
Aktie:
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
XPO LOGISTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
XPO LOGISTICS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
49,651
49,826
16:41
49,61
49,805
16:40
08.07.2019 | 14:41
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

XPO Logistics, Inc.: XPO Logistics Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call for Friday, August 2, 2019

GREENWICH, Conn. - July 8, 2019 - XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) will hold its second quarter conference call and webcast on Friday, August 2, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The company's results will be released after market close on August 1 and made available on www.xpo.com.

Access information:
Call toll-free from US/Canada: 1-877-269-7756
International callers: +1-201-689-7817
Live webcast online at: www.xpo.com/investors

A replay of the conference call will be available until September 2, 2019, by calling toll-free (from US/Canada) 1-877-660-6853; international callers dial +1-201-612-7415. Use the passcode 13692302. Additionally, the call will be archived on www.xpo.com/investors.

About XPO Logistics
XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 32 countries, with 1,540 locations and approximately 100,000 employees. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods most efficiently throughout their supply chains. XPO's corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters is in Lyon, France. xpo.com (http://xpo.com/)

Contact:
XPO Logistics, Inc.
Tavio Headley, +1-203-930-1602
tavio.headley@xpo.com (mailto:tavio.headley@xpo.com)




This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: XPO Logistics, Inc. via Globenewswire

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)

FN Beta