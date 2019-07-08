Eurofins Consumer Products Testing (CPT) is proud to announce the acquisition of LAB Solution S.r.l.

The acquisition is a stepping stone for Eurofins into the luxury textile industry with a renowned and well-established partner. LAB Solution has the technical pedigree to ensure fast, accurate and bespoke first-in-class services, thereby contributing to broadening Eurofins CPT's global offering while supporting the Group's continued expansion into new fields and adjacent markets.

Luca Dibenedetto, Lab Solution Managing Director, comments: "The combination of Eurofins CPT and Lab Solution certainly enables both companies to strengthen their service scope within the textile and leather industries, where both companies stand out for their respective expertise. Lab Solution, with the additional support of Eurofins CPT, will continue to provide high level chemical, physical and environmental testing services and regulatory support to retailers, brands, manufacturers and their stakeholders across the textile and leather industries, benefitting from a now much wider portfolio and larger geographic coverage."

The company will hereinafter be referred to as Eurofins Lab Solution

About Lab Solution

Established in 2011 in Fino Mornasco (Como), Italy, and in continuous expansion ever since, Lab Solution has established a significant reputation for excellence in chemical analysis, physical and environmental testing and regulatory support to high-end brands, retailers and manufacturers in the Italian textile industry, having become a benchmark in this market sector.

About Eurofins

Eurofins Scientific is an International group of laboratories headquartered in Luxembourg, providing testing and support services to the pharmaceutical, food, environmental, Agroscience and consumer products industries, among others.

The Group is one of the international leaders in the provision of testing services with a network of more than 800 laboratories across 47 countries. Through research and development, in-licensing and acquisitions, the Group draws on the latest developments in every industry it serves, while helping corporations to deliver safe and compliant products through responsible and sustainable sourcing practices.

