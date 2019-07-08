Oceanus Resources Corporation: Oceanus Closes Private Placement

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2019 / Oceanus Resources Corporation (TSXV: OCN) ("Oceanus" or the "Company") has closed a non-brokered private placement raising $750,000 through the issuance of 12,500,000 common shares at a price of $0.06 per common share. The common shares issued pursuant to this private placement are subject to a 4 month hold period that expires on November 9, 2019.

Certain officers and directors of Oceanus subscribed for an aggregate of 1,483,332 common shares.

The proceeds from the private placement will be used for Oceanus' El Tigre Property in Sonora, Mexico and for general working capital purposes. The private placement remains subject to final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

For further information, please contact:

Glenn Jessome

President and CEO

(902) 492-0298

jessome@oceanusresources.ca

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

(Not for distribution to US wire services or for dissemination in the United States of America)

SOURCE: Oceanus Resources Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/551133/Oceanus-Closes-Private-Placement