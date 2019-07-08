sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 08.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,031 Euro		-0,01
-24,39 %
WKN: A14M1G ISIN: CA67551V1031 Ticker-Symbol: 1OC 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OCEANUS RESOURCES CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
OCEANUS RESOURCES CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,037
0,058
15:33
08.07.2019 | 15:20
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Oceanus Resources Corporation: Oceanus Closes Private Placement

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2019 / Oceanus Resources Corporation (TSXV: OCN) ("Oceanus" or the "Company") has closed a non-brokered private placement raising $750,000 through the issuance of 12,500,000 common shares at a price of $0.06 per common share. The common shares issued pursuant to this private placement are subject to a 4 month hold period that expires on November 9, 2019.

Certain officers and directors of Oceanus subscribed for an aggregate of 1,483,332 common shares.

The proceeds from the private placement will be used for Oceanus' El Tigre Property in Sonora, Mexico and for general working capital purposes. The private placement remains subject to final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

For further information, please contact:

Glenn Jessome
President and CEO
(902) 492-0298
jessome@oceanusresources.ca

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

(Not for distribution to US wire services or for dissemination in the United States of America)

SOURCE: Oceanus Resources Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/551133/Oceanus-Closes-Private-Placement


© 2019 ACCESSWIRE

FN Beta