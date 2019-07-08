The Luxembourg Logistics and Warehousing Market is Expected to Reach USD 6.7 Billion by 2023: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Increasing trade with European countries along with a growing and stable economy has supported the growth in Luxembourg logistics market.

logistics market. The growth of the e-commerce sector along with rising retail sector will drive the logistics revenue in the upcoming years.

Rising Trade:Luxembourg's economy has witnessed steady growth over the past few years. The trade with neighboring countries such as Germany, France, Belgium Italy and other European countries and along with China, has constantly driven freight movement. Export and import of goods to other countries in APAC, American and African countries also contributes a substantial share to the overall revenue of the logistics and warehousing market in Luxembourg.

Growth Enablers: The rising disposable income, surging demand for online purchases and upcoming rail infrastructure projects in the country will help the logistics industry in Luxembourg to grow. There is development of smart cities & IT systems, automation of processes, growth in e-commerce and development of warehouses at the borders of Luxembourg. Owing to substantial rise in online customer base & number of online orders, the E-commerce industry in the country is poised to register a double digit growth in the future. This will further attract companies to invest in freight forwarding as well as warehousing market in the country. The rise in demand for transportation of pharmaceutical & perishable products will act as a catalyst for the growth of the industry. Signing of trade agreements with China will further add to the total import and export of the country and further help the Logistics and warehousing market in the country to grow.

Competition: Major companies in Luxembourg logistics industry are looking for new avenues to increase their revenues in the coming years, from focusing on providing end to end supply chain management with keen focus on value added services to using robotics and automation in warehousing to decrease cost.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "Luxembourg Logistics (Air, Sea, Road, Rail Freight (International - Import and Export, Domestic), Warehousing (Industrial/ Retail, Container Freight, Cold Storage, Others), Value Added Services, 3PL, Courier Express and Parcel, Cold Chain, Express Delivery and E-commerce Logistics) Market Outlook to 2023" automation of technology, infrastructure development, tie-ups with E-commerce players will help the overall logistics industry in the country to grow. Luxembourg Logistics and Warehousing Market is expected to register positive CAGR of more than 6.6% during the period 2018-2023 with organized players expected to gain further share in the market.

Key Segments Covered

Luxembourg Logistics and Warehousing Market

By Services Mix (Freight Forwarding, Warehousing and Value added services)

Luxembourg Freight Forwarding Market Segmentation

By Freight Mode (Air Transport, Maritime Transport, Road and Rail) - Basis Revenue and Volume



By International and Domestic Freight Forwarding



By Flow Corridors ( Europe , Asia Pacific , Americas and ROW)- Basis International Freight Revenue

, , Americas and ROW)- Basis International Freight Revenue

By Normal and Express Delivery



By Owned and Rented/3PL

Luxembourg Warehousing Market

By End User Industries, (Consumer & Retail, Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Fruits, Vegetables, Dairy & Beverages, Automotive and Others)



By Business Model (Industrial/Retail Freight, Container Freight, Cold Storage and Others)



By Integrated and Contract Logistics

Luxembourg Value Added Services Market

Luxembourg Express Logistics Market

By Delivery (International and Domestic)



By Mode (Air Express and Road Express)



By End User (B2B and B2C & C2C)

Luxembourg Cold Chain Market

By Cold Storage and Cold Transport



By End User Industries (Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Fruits, Vegetables and Dairy Products, Meat and Seafood and Others)

Snapshot of E-commerce Market and E-Commerce Logistics

Snapshot of Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market

SWOT Analysis of the Luxembourg Logistics and Warehousing Market

Key Target Audience

Logistics Companies

3PL/4PL Companies

Warehousing Companies

Logistics and Warehousing Industry Associations

E-commerce and Online Retail Companies

Cold Storage and Transport Companies

Venture Capitalist Firms

Government and Other Regulatory Organizations

Time Period Captured in the Report:

Historical Period - 2013-2018

2013-2018 Forecast Period - 2018-2023

Companies Covered:

Cargolux Airlines

KUEHNE+NAGEL

CFL Multimodal

Luxair Cargo

WDP

Logistics4Pharma

Qatar Airways Cargo

Wallenborn

DB Schenker

DPD Group

DHL

POST Luxembourg

Jost Group

Cobelfret

Arthur Welter

