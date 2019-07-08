Hitachi High-Tech Analytical Science Expand the LAB-X5000 Analyzers' Capabilities for the Minerals, Cement and Lubrication Oil Markets With Even Greater Performance

WESTFORD, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2019 / Hitachi High-Tech Analytical Science Corporation (Hitachi High-Tech Analytical Science), a Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation (TSE: 8036) wholly owned subsidiary engaged in the manufacture and sales of analysis and measuring instruments, today expands the analytical capabilities of the established LAB-X5000 XRF elemental analyzer to include a new helium purge option for the more demanding applications in the minerals, cement and lube oil blending industries.

The Hitachi Hitch-Tech benchtop XRF elemental analysis range has successfully helped thousands of businesses around the world test a range of materials in the petroleum, paper, chemicals, minerals and cement sectors for over 40 years.

An integral part of quality and process control routines, the LAB-X5000 helps ensure raw materials and finished products meet their required specifications. The new low-consumption helium purge option provides greater flexibility and enhanced sensitivity for more challenging analyses, such as measuring low levels of magnesium in lube oil.

Additionally, with this new option, the LAB-X complies with ASTM D7751 (Standard Test Method for Determination of Additive Elements in Lubricating Oils by EDXRF Analysis) and is the perfect quality and process control tool in cement plants for raw materials, clinker and finished cement. When helium is not needed, the LAB-X automatically corrects the effect of atmospheric variations on X-ray results, ensuring repeatable results whatever the conditions.

Christelle Petiot, Hitachi Product Business Development Manager, said: "By adding a new helium purge option, the LAB-X5000's analytical capabilities make it the very best in its class, delivering superior performance across a wide range of applications. By combining ruggedness, simplicity and outstanding analytical capability, the LAB-X is the perfect tool in a laboratory or next to the production line for quality control for every shift, every test, every time."

About Hitachi High-Tech Analytical Science

Hitachi High-Tech Analytical Science, part of Hitachi High Technologies Group, is headquartered in Oxford, UK. We have over 45 years' experience providing high-tech analysis solutions, designed to meet the tough challenges of a rapidly evolving industrial sector. Our range of smart, high-performance laboratory and in-field testing instruments deliver analysis that adds value throughout the production lifecycle; providing of operation for even the most demanding applications. Our analysis instruments include:

LAB-X5000 and X-Supreme8000 benchtop XRF analyzers deliver quality assurance and process control across a diverse range of industries such as petroleum, wood treatment, cement, minerals, mining and plastics.

benchtop XRF analyzers deliver quality assurance and process control across a diverse range of industries such as petroleum, wood treatment, cement, minerals, mining and plastics. FT150, FT110A and X-Strata , microspot XRF analyzers measure coating thickness of single- and multi-layer coatings including alloy layers for a range of industries including electronics and metal finishing. These machines are designed to be incorporated into quality control or process control programs, as well as research laboratories.

, microspot XRF analyzers measure coating thickness of single- and multi-layer coatings including alloy layers for a range of industries including electronics and metal finishing. These machines are designed to be incorporated into quality control or process control programs, as well as research laboratories. Our PMI-MASTER, FOUNDRY-MASTER and TEST-MASTER range of analyzers are used by industries the world over for fast and precise metals analysis. Featuring optical emission spectroscopy technology, all important elements with low detection limits and high precision can be determined, including carbon in steel and all technically relevant main and trace elements in nearly all metals.

range of analyzers are used by industries the world over for fast and precise metals analysis. Featuring optical emission spectroscopy technology, all important elements with low detection limits and high precision can be determined, including carbon in steel and all technically relevant main and trace elements in nearly all metals. X-MET8000 handheld analyzers, used by thousands of businesses to deliver simple, rapid and non-destructive analysis for alloy analysis, scrap metal sorting and metal grade screening using precision XRF technology.

handheld analyzers, used by thousands of businesses to deliver simple, rapid and non-destructive analysis for alloy analysis, scrap metal sorting and metal grade screening using precision XRF technology. Vulcan handheld analyzers, with LIBS laser technology, identify metal alloys in just one second, making it one of the fastest analyzers in the world. This hugely benefits businesses processing high volumes of metal.

About Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation

Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is engaged in activities in a broad range of fields, including Analytical & Medical Solutions (manufacture and sales of clinical analyzers, biotechnology products, and analytical instruments), Nano-Technology Solutions (manufacture and sales of semiconductor manufacturing equipment and analysis equipment), and Industrial Solutions (providing high value-added solutions in fields of social & industrial infrastructures and mobility, etc.).

The company's consolidated revenues for FY 2018 were approx. JPY 731.1 billion [USD 6.6 billion]. For further information, visit http://www.hitachi-hightech.com/global.

