Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2019) - EXMceuticals Inc. (CSE: EXM) (WKN: A2PAW2) (the "Company" or "EXM") announces that effective as of June 30, 2019 Mr. Christopher Gulka has resigned as the Company's Chief Financial Officer and member of the board of directors, for personal reasons. As mentioned by Mr. Gulka: "It was a difficult decision to take, as it is very interesting to be a witness of the company's rapid expansion, but I trust I leave it in competent hands and good order."

EXM would like thank Mr. Gulka for his valuable contributions to the Company and announces that Mr. Scott Davis, CPA, CGA has been appointed as the interim Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Davis is a partner at Cross Davis & Co. LLP a firm focused on providing accounting and management services for publicly-listed companies including EXMceuticals Inc.

About EXM

EXM's activities are focused on the sustainable cultivation of cannabis and hemp, and the production of high-grade and hemp ingredients for the pharmaceutical, therapeutical, nutraceutical and cosmetic industries. The Company proposes to sell the produced ingredients to international markets.

EXM is in the final stage of procuring the required authorizations and permits in Portugal for its laboratory for research, and center for processing and distribution, which are currently under construction. EXM has previously completed research projects with its university partners, Universidade Nova de Lisboa and Universidade Lusofona. Pending receipt of the authorizations and permits, EXM is proceeding with its R&D program, lab work and testing under the licenses that its university partners have already obtained for the initial research projects. In addition to its more scientific mandate, the facility being built is proposed to be used by EXM as its base for distribution in the EU and North America.

EXM, through its subsidiary and in-country partner, holds the rights to a cannabis license in the Kuba Kingdom, Mweka, Kasai Province, Democratic Republic of Congo, and the rights to a land concession for the cultivation of cannabis and hemp, and processing and export of high-grade cannabis extracted ingredients.

EXM has also submitted applications and undertaken negotiations with local governments and partners in Ethiopia, Malawi, Zambia, Eswatini and Burundi, in order to obtain licences to permit the cultivation of cannabis and hemp, as well as the processing, transformation and export of psychotropic and non-psychotropic cannabinoid ingredients. In Ethiopia, EXM is in its final stage of negotiation with the government for an agro-industrial park, of 4,000 hectares (9,880 acres) encompassing a free trade zone, for which EXM has already obtain land rights over 2,000 hectares (4,940 acres) in the Amhara region.

In addition, EXM is in the process of obtaining a license in Malawi, in partnership with a large local agro producer. Please see previous press releases for more information on EXM Malawi activities.

