Internet Marketing Company: The Effects of Hit and Run Accidents on Car Insurance Rates

An ordinary car accident turns to a hit and run accident when someone drives away without leaving their personal details and without checking if the victims involved in the crash are safe. Drivers who are responsible for a hit and run accident can be severely punished by law. Also, they will pay significantly more on insurance and in some cases, they will be dropped by their insurers.

In a hit and run accident, the policyholders can be in the following situations:

The policyholder is the victim of a hit and run accident. In this the case, the policyholder should ensure that everyone involved in the accident is safe. Then, the victim should begin gathering evidence and data about the fleeing car and driver. Details like car registration number, make, model, color, speed, direction, or special modifications can help the authorities catch the perpetrator. Victims should look for eyewitnesses and surveillance cameras. As soon as possible, the victim should call the police to file a report. This report will be handed to the insurer in order to start the claims process. The insurer will cover the damage until the at-fault driver is caught. Then the insurer will recover its money from the at-fault driver's insurance provider.

The policyholder is causing a hit and run accident and gets caught. The insurance company will pay for the damages caused by the policyholder. Then the insurer will drastically increase the insurance premiums. A hit and run accident can add 4-6 points on the driving record. In some states, the license will be revoked if the policyholder is convicted. To get the license back, the policyholder will be required to carry an SR-22 form.

"Being involved in a hit and run can be complex and confusing for most drivers. Gather all the info you can and contact your insurance provider to talk about your claims", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company.

