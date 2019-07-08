A global data analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of their latesttransportation analytics engagement for a leading CPG manufacturer.During the course of this engagement, the analytics experts at Quantzig adopted a holistic approach to tackle the client's challenges.

In today's competitive market scenario, the use of advanced analytics methodologies and transport data to effectively manage logistics and OTIF deliveries is going mainstream across industries. As a result, organizations have started incorporating analytics in their business processes to achieve the desired outcome.

The Business Problem: The client is a leading consumer packaged goods manufacturer based out of Denmark, whose private label products are distributed to several retail outlets across the globe. The client wanted to deploy the right logistics management systems and efficient processes to transport their products to the end-users. Though they had an extensive delivery team spread across geographies to connect their warehouses and partner outlets, they faced major roadblocks in transporting their goods in a timely manner. Hence, they approached Quantzig to leverage its expertise in transportation data analytics to optimize their logistics workflow.

"The use of transportation data to optimize logistics and operational performance can help businesses to reduce costs and improve the overall performance of the supply network," says an advanced data analytics expert from Quantzig.

The Solution OfferedTo help the client revamp their current logistics workflow and achieve the desired level of efficiency, we adopted a comprehensive approach that revolved around analyzing their transportation data to improve their workflow. The main aim was to translate transport and logistics data into insights that the company could model against the actual outcome. Furthermore, the use of customized dashboards resulted in a major paradigm shift that helped the client to gain in-depth insights into their logistics routes.

Quantzig's transportation data analytics solutions helped the client to:

Optimize and redesign the logistics workflow

Gain in-depth insights into their logistics route

Quantzig's transportation data analytics solutions offered predictive insights on:

Leveraging advanced strategies to tackle challenges in route planning

Using customized dashboards to improve transparency

