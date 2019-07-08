SpendEdge, a leading provider of supplier market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their supplier risk analysis for a company in the CPG industry.

Project background

The company wanted to address monetary losses occurring due to increasing trade wars and tariffs in the US. The key objectives they aimed to achieve through this engagement are mentioned below:

Objective 1: The company wanted to improve their cash flow margin and increase the value obtained from existing suppliers.

"Supplier risk analysis is imperative for companies to associate with potential suppliers and meet regulatory requirements. It helps companies to address rising material costs and improve declining profit margins," says Srinivas R, Procurement Manager at SpendEdge.

Key findings and solutions offered

In collaboration with SpendEdge, the client a leading company in the CPG industry - analyzed potential supplier risks by consolidating the supplier data and ensured end-to-end supply chain transparency. The solution offered helped them to:

Develop contingency plans and identify suppliers that can ensure regulatory compliance.

Understand the pricing models of suppliers in the CPG industry and key risks associated with them.

Outcome: The supplier risk analysis performed by the experts at the SpendEdge helped the CPG company to gain a better understanding of suppliers and analyze key risks associated with them. The insights obtained helped the client to identify suppliers who were financially unstable and posing the highest level of risk. The supplier risk analysis engagement further helped the client to measure the performance of suppliers and improve overall fund utilization. This enabled the client to increase its ROI by over 15% and gain a competitive edge in the CPG industry.

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

