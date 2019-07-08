Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of their latest market segmentation analysis for a CPG company. During the course of this engagement, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to efficiently segment their customers based on their characteristics and devise personalized business strategies for them. Also, the article discusses in detail the approach undertaken by the experts at Infiniti Research to help the client reduce customer churn and achieve sales growth of over 19%.

With evolving ethnic diversity and broadening income disparity, the buying behavior and patterns of customers are rapidly changing. This has pressurized companies across all sectors, especially CPG companies to incorporate new approaches to target lucrative customer segments. This also necessitates CPG companies to segment their customers into smaller groups based on their characteristics and devise personalized strategies for them. Market segmentation helps in doing so by effectively understanding customer behavior and requirements.

The business challenge: The client is a CPG company based out of Germany. The client was facing challenges in categorizing their customers into various segments based on their needs and devising personalized marketing and promotional strategies for them. Also, the company witnessed a huge increase in the churn rate due to their inability to satisfy their target customer needs. With Infiniti's market segmentation analysis solution, the client wanted to better serve their customer base, increase chances of up-selling and cross-selling, differentiate product prices by segments, and target solely on lucrative customer segments.

The solution offered The experts at Infiniti Research followed a four-phased approach to market segmentation analysis. The engagement involved conducting preliminary research, segmenting customers into various categories based on certain characteristics, filtering out lucrative customer segments, and conducting demo marketing campaigns. The insights obtained from Infiniti's market segmentation analysis solution helped the client to efficiently segment their target customers and devise value maximization strategies to gain a competitive edge in the market. Furthermore, with Infiniti's market segmentation analysis solution, the client was able to differentiate their product offerings to meet their customers' requirements, efficiently utilize their marketing budget, and achieve sales growth by 19%.

Infiniti's market segmentation analysis helped the client to:

Reduce customer churn and attract new customers

Create their own niche products to attract wider customer segments

Infiniti's market segmentation analysis offered predictive insights on:

Increasing up-selling and cross-selling

Crafting compelling marketing and promotional strategies

