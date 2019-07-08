SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their latest article on the benefits of performing competitive benchmarking analysis.

Companies of today need to conduct a competitor-to-competitor comparison of products and services to gain a competitive edge. With the help of competitive benchmarking analysis, companies can easily compare their performance against a number of competitors by using a set number of metrics. They can also obtain vital insights that are required to reduce costs, improve the quality of products or services, and enhance customer satisfaction levels.

At SpendEdge, we understand that conducting competitive benchmarking analysis is critical for companies to identify superior products, services, processes, and practices. Therefore, we have compiled a list of benefits that companies should aim to achieve while performing a competitive benchmarking analysis.

Benefits of Competitive Benchmarking Analysis

Outperforms competitors

Performing competitive benchmarking analysis helps companies to stay on top of new practices that their competitors are adopting to improve business strategies. This enables companies to identify gaps existing in their business processes and devise strategies to outperform their competitors. It also helps companies to achieve optimal growth.

Increases sales and profit margins

Competitive benchmarking analysis allows companies to meet industry benchmarks by improving their functions, operations, products, and services. The improvement in functions can easily be promoted through the company brochures, sales reps, and can increase the sales among their core customers.

Improves the quality of products or services

Product quality is a major concern for companies. With the aid of competitive benchmarking, companies can analyze the performance of products and determine how their product quality stands up against the competition. They can also compare certain elements of one product to another and improvise their products better.

