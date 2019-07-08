Internet Marketing Company: The Main Benefits Of Rental Car Insurance

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2019 / Compare-autoinsurance.org has launched a new blog post that explains when drivers need rental car insurance.

There are certain situations when renting a car is required. If the personal car is on service, waiting to be repaired, or if the policyholder is temporarily in another location, then renting a car might be needed. In these cases, the person renting the car is responsible for its coverage. Rental car insurance can refer to a specific policy bought to cover a rented vehicle or to the extension of the personal car insurance that covers a rented vehicle. Rental car insurance offers the same benefits as a normal car insurance policy.

The main coverage options for rental car insurance are the following:

Liability coverage. This coverage is intended to help protect the policyholder if he injures someone or damages their property while driving the rented vehicle. Drivers that have good liability coverage on their personal policies are not required to buy extra coverage for the rented vehicle.

Collision Damage Waiver. This coverage is also known as LDW (loss damage waiver). This coverage will pay for repairing the rented vehicle if the policyholder was involved in a collision. Drivers that have full coverage on their normal policy will likely not be required to purchase this policy.

Personal effects coverage. This coverage will reimburse the value of the stolen personal belongings from the policyholder's rented vehicle. However, drivers that own renters or homeowner's insurance are not recommended to purchase this policy.

Personal accident insurance. This will pay for the policyholder and his passenger's medical bills, ambulance, or death benefits. Policyholders that own health insurance, medical payments coverage, or personal injury protection on their personal car insurance policy are likely to have coverage policies comparable with the ones offered by the rental company.

"Policyholders that are renting a vehicle are responsible for providing the proper coverage. Fortunately, there are several rental car insurance options that can satisfy any needs ", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company.

