SpendEdge, a leading provider of supplier market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their spend analysis engagement for a microelectronics manufacturer

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190708005566/en/

Spend analysis engagement for a microelectronics manufacturer. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Project background

The company wanted to assess their expenditures, increase R&D investments, and run an RFP for new suppliers to meet the dynamic demands of the electronics industry. The key objectives they aimed to achieve through this engagement are mentioned below.

Objective 1: The company wanted to analyze spend data and identify risks associated with current and new suppliers.

The company wanted to analyze spend data and identify risks associated with current and new suppliers. Objective 2: They also wanted to meet regulatory compliance and engage with suppliers who can help them develop mechatronics technologies to make Industry 4.0 a reality.

They also wanted to meet regulatory compliance and engage with suppliers who can help them develop mechatronics technologies to make Industry 4.0 a reality. Wondering how performing spend analysis can help you achieve significant cost savings? Request a free proposal to access our complete portfolio of spend analysis solutions.

"Spend analysis is crucial for companies to analyze data spend per category and evaluate costs incurred by suppliers," says Srinivas R, Procurement Manager at SpendEdge.

Key findings and solutions offered

In collaboration with SpendEdge, the client a multi-billion microelectronics manufacturer - consolidated data into a central database and devised an effective spend strategy. The solution offered helped them to:

Improve spend analysis process and negotiate the best contract deals with suppliers.

Determine the amount spent on different categories and improve savings in those categories.

Want to know how we helped an electronics company to devise an effective spend strategy and negotiate the best contract deals? Get in touch with our experts here!

Research Outcome: The spend analysis solution offered by the experts at the SpendEdge helped the microelectronics manufacturer to develop a spend analysis template and analyze the current state of spend. This helped the client to understand the key spend areas and develop a detailed commodity structure for direct and indirect spend categories. The spend analysis solution further helped the client to identify suppliers with top-class technological capabilities and negotiate the best deals with them. In addition, the solution provided enabled the client to determine the budget for research and develop and achieve an annual savings of $35 million.

Want to gain detailed insights? Request a free demo to know how we can help you perform spend analysis and identify the best fit suppliers.

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Want to gain detailed insights? We're here to help you out! Tell us more about your business challenges.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190708005566/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 984 7340

UK: +44 148 459 9299

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us