Pamplona Capital Management Buys Majority Stake in Infiana From Deutsche Beteiligungs AG

LONDON and NEW YORK, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pamplona Capital Management ("Pamplona") is pleased to announce it has acquired a majority stake in Infiana Group GmbH ("Infiana") from Deutsche Beteiligungs AG ("DBAG") and from Infiana's management. Completion is subject to approval by antitrust authorities and the sale is expected to be closed within the next three months.

Infiana (www.infiana.com) is an international market leader for engineered polyolefin films serving critical functions in a diverse range of growth industries. Infiana serves an international customer base from two well-invested manufacturing locations in Forchheim, Germany, and Malvern, USA, with a focus on building and construction (B&C), pressure sensitive materials (PSM), personal care, healthcare and composites. Infiana has invested in modernising and expanding its production facilities, streamlining its operations to its core focus areas, including disposals of both the Brazilian and Thailand-based business units. The company continues to lead the market in innovation, resulting in the receipt of multiple awards.

Infiana, which has a 165-year history, is headquartered in Forchheim and employs 800 people. Infiana generated sales of 227 million euros in 2018.

Pamplona Co-Managing Partners Martin Schwab and William Pruellage said: "Infiana is a dynamic and innovative business, and Pamplona is excited to support its ongoing growth and expansion. We see multiple opportunities for the business in its key verticals, and look forward to partnering with Infiana's experienced management team to capitalise on these."

Peter K. Wahsner, Chief Executive Officer of Infiana Group, commented on the change of shareholders: "Infiana has enjoyed tremendous development over recent years. The Company is in a great position to continue operating successfully going forward, and we look forward to partnering with Pamplona in our next phase of growth."

Pamplona's investment will be made from its fifth private equity fund, Pamplona Capital Partners V, L.P., a $3.2 billion investment vehicle raised in 2017.

About Pamplona Capital Management:

Pamplona Capital Management is a specialist investment manager established in 2005 that provides an alternative investment platform across private equity and other diversified strategies. With offices in New York, London, Madrid, and Malta, Pamplona manages over $12 billion in assets for a variety of clients including public pension funds, international wealth managers, multinational corporations, family offices, and funds of hedge funds. Pamplona invests long-term capital across the capital structure of its portfolio companies in both public and private market situations. Please see www.pamplonafunds.com for further information.

