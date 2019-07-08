Regulatory News:

Median Technologies (Paris:ALMDT), The Imaging Phenomics Company (ALMDT:PA) and AG Mednet have renewed their partnership to use AG Mednet's global infrastructure for the collection, QC and delivery of medical images and ancillary data in support current and future clinical trials and programs. Median provides solutions and services for medical image analysis and management in oncology trials globally. AG Mednet works with global CROs, providing technology solutions for clinical trial adjudication and imaging.

Through the partnership, AG Mednet is delivering support to Median for its growing global portfolio of trials including its large programs in China. AG Mednet is pioneer in providing imaging technology and support to the clinical trial industry. The company's Judi // Imaging platform provides the market-leading functionality, customer support and global footprint necessary to collect clinical trial image data, properly de-identify it to ensure regulatory compliance, apply advanced, automated quality-assurance processes to insure the data is protocol-compliant and readily usable, and deliver it reliably and securely to trial repositories.

Median is a leading solution and service provider of image analysis and management in oncology trials, at the edge of technology innovation. The company develops and implements best-in-class solutions for the benefits of its customers. Median is leveraging AG Mednet's electronic transfer solutions to ease the management of images during clinical trials and enable the extraction of high-quality imaging biomarkers for better study and patient outcomes worldwide.

"Median Technologies has long been an important European partner and renewing and growing our partnership will continue to increase both companies' footprint," said Abraham Gutman, president CEO of AG Mednet. "While investigator sites in China have represented a significant percentage of our global users for many years, with Median we will also support its local CRO business, delivering timely and quality data to Median's China-based infrastructure."

"The renewal and expansion of our partnership with AG Mednet are a testament that Median Technologies is committed to bring the best technology to its customers," said Nicolas Dano, COO of Median's iCRO Business Unit. "AG Mednet represents a unique combination of technology and customer support. We are thrilled to renew our partnership and continue expanding our global business in delivering high-quality imaging services to our clients in Europe, US and China."

About AG Mednet

AG Mednet is the leading quality compliance partner for image data submission and collection, as well as DSMB, endpoint and adverse event adjudication workflows. The company is a proponent of zero-delay clinical trials, and has supported more than 1,300 global imaging trials. Dozens of adjudication protocols are being managed by sponsors and CROs using Judi. More than 60,000 registered users across thousands of investigator sites in more than 80 countries use AG Mednet to submit more than 17,000,000 images per month and managing more than 50,000 endpoints and events in projects sponsored by each of the world's top 20 pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device companies. For more information on AG Mednet's clinical trial solutions, visit agmednet.com.

About Median Technologies

Median Technologies provides innovative imaging solutions and services to advance healthcare for everyone. We leverage the power of Imaging Phenomics to provide insights into novel therapies and treatment strategies. Our unique solutions for medical image analysis and management in oncology trials and iBiopsy for imaging phenotyping, together with our global team of experts, are advancing the development of new drugs and diagnostic tools to monitor disease and assess response to therapy. Median Technologies supports biopharmaceutical sponsors and healthcare professionals around the world to quickly and precisely bring new treatments to patients in need. This is how we are helping to create a healthier world. Founded in 2002, based in Sophia-Antipolis, France, with a subsidiary in the US and another one in Shanghai, Median has received the label "Innovative company" by the BPI and is listed on Euronext Growth market (ISIN: FR0011049824, ticker: ALMDT). More about Median: www.mediantechnologies.com

