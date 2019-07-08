Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of their latest marketing strategy engagement for a pharmaceutical company. During the course of this engagement, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to formulate a pharmaceutical marketing plan and efficiently utilize their marketing budget. Also, the article discusses in detail the four-phased approach undertaken by the experts at Infiniti Research to help the client attract new customers through targeted marketing activities and enhance profit margins by 37%.

Owing to increasing competition from generic drug manufacturers and the entry of new players, companies in the pharmaceutical industry are finding it extremely challenging to engage with their target customer segments. Also, today, businesses utilize multiple sales channels to reach their customers. Therefore, companies that solely rely on their brand name and traditional advertising techniques to drive sales are at a disadvantage. This is where the true importance of formulating an efficient pharmaceutical marketing strategy is realized by companies. By having an efficient marketing strategy in place, companies can devise targeted marketing and promotional campaigns to attract lucrative customer segments.

The business challenge: The client is a pharmaceutical company based out of Ireland. The client relied solely on traditional marketing and sales strategies like television and print advertising technique to promote their products. However, as customers utilized multiple channels to make purchases, the traditional marketing approaches proved to be costly for the company. Also, the company witnessed a huge dip in their sales rate. The client, therefore, approached Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in formulating a marketing strategy. With Infiniti's marketing strategy engagement, the client wanted to efficiently engage with their customer base and devise value maximization strategies to drive sales.

The solution offered The experts at Infiniti Research conducted a four-phased approach. The experts analyzed the market competition, determined target audiences, set up a marketing budget, and formulated a marketing strategy plan based on insights gained from the engagement. As a part of the engagement, the experts also conducted demo campaigns and monitored the results. Infiniti's marketing strategy engagement helped the client to understand the needs and demands of their customer segments and devise personalized marketing strategies for them. As recommended by the experts at Infiniti Research, the client focused on social media marketing and developed messaging apps and chatbots to have one-to-one conversations with their customers. Infiniti's marketing strategy engagement helped the client to optimize their marketing investments and attract new customer segments. Furthermore, with Infiniti's marketing strategy engagement, the client was able to enhance their profit margins by 37%.

Infiniti's marketing strategy engagement helped the client to:

Heighten customer awareness and enhance sales

Improve brand presence on social media

Infiniti's marketing strategy engagement offered predictive insights on:

Making well-informed business decisions

Devising a winning marketing strategy plan

