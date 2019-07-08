Arion Bank hf.: Ásgeir Helgi Reykfjörð appointed Deputy CEO of Arion Bank

Ásgeir Helgi Reykfjörð Gylfason has been appointed Deputy CEO at Arion Bank and he will take up the position in the autumn. This is a new position in the bank.

Ásgeir has served as the Managing Director of Corporate Banking of Kvika banki hf. In 2015, Ásgeir was appointed by the Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs to the Task Force on the Liberalization of Capital Controls. He previously worked as General Counsel at MP Bank hf., as an attorney at LOGOS Legal Services in Reykjavík and London and for Straumur Investment Bank.

Benedikt Gíslason, CEO of Arion Bank:

"We are very pleased to have Ásgeir join our team in Arion Bank. Ásgeir has extensive experience in financial services and how to improve profitability in that business following the changing banking environment. I am certain that his strengths will come at good use in the bank and I look forward to the cooperation."

