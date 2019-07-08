Internet Marketing Company: Mansell & Mansell Injury Lawyers Are Ready to Provide Their Professional Services to Clients Living In West Hollywood

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2019 / Mansell & Mansell is the top choice of personal injury lawyers in Los Angeles. This dedicated team of professional lawyers has been fighting for consumer rights against large corporations and notoriously difficult insurance companies for over 25 years. These powerful corporations and insurance companies are skilled at manipulating the legal system to their favor. Nonetheless, the professionals working at Mansell & Mansell have the knowledge and the experience required in order to balance the scales of justice and to provide aggressive and smart legal representation in order to achieve the best results for their clients.

At Mansell & Mansell, every client is treated like they are part of the family. Clients are the top priority and they deserve to be treated with respect, compassion, and kindness, unlike large law corporate law firms where a client or his case can seemingly be ignored. Every client should know that their attorney listens and understands their unique situation, and takes their concerns seriously. At Mansell & Mansell, they understand that and for this reason, their experienced attorneys spend quality time with each client and get to know them so that they can understand how their injury has affected their lives. Nevertheless, every case is directly handled or supervised by Mr. Mansell. He makes sure that every case receives the attention it deserves. This human foundation, along with the exemplary litigation's skills of Mr. Mansell, have helped Mansell & Mansell to be in the top tier of all personal injury firms in Los Angeles.

Robert Mansell is the founder and principal attorney of Mansell & Mansell. Since 1985, the award-winning Mr. Mansell has handled numerous and diverse cases in different areas. A graduate of the University of Oklahoma's College of Law, Mr. Mansell is famous for winning a number of significant jury verdicts. The probate section of Mansell & Mansell is led by Cheryl Mansell, a Southern California native who graduated from UCLA and earned her law degree from Southwestern University School of Law. Clients with difficult probate and conservatorship issues have been assisted by Ms. Mansell for over 20 years.

Mansell & Mansell is the best choice for personal injury victims

For many, injury caused by the fault of someone else can be devastating. After an accident, most victims do not know where to go and whom to trust in order to ensure that their rights are fully protected. Although the insurance companies should be there to help the victims during their difficult times, they choose to protect business interests over people. Even if the insurance company is offering a settlement, the victims should not accept this offers until they have spoken with a knowledgeable personal injury lawyer. Usually, the initial settlements offered by insurance companies are nowhere near to what the victims deserve. Insurers know that a lawsuit will be more expensive for them, and will try to avoid one by ending the case quickly. At Mansell & Mansell, they have the required experience in order to handle the most complex personal injury cases. Millions of dollars have been obtained as compensation for their clients. They offer aggressive, yet understanding representation that can help personal injury victims to obtain the case resolutions that they greatly deserve.

With more than 90 years of combined experience, and an extensive knowledge of the California laws, the team at Mansell & Mansell is capable of solving cases in multiple areas like: bicycle accidents, car accidents, catastrophic injuries including traumatic brain injuries, dog bites, industrial accidents, motorcycle accidents, pedestrian accidents, premises liability, sidewalk accidents, slip and fall accidents, truck accidents, and case of wrongful death.

Mansell & Mansell are among the best personal injury lawyers in West Hollywood

Mansell & Mansell are among the best personal injury lawyers in West Hollywood, California. As a top personal injury law firm, they pride themselves with their series of decisive victories against big corporations and difficult insurance companies. Tens of millions of dollars have been recovered in settlements on behalf of their clients. Over the years, they have proven they deserve to be considered as one of the leaders in the field. Their accomplishments are acknowledged, and for that, they are Rated AV Preeminent for exceptional ethics and skill, voted into Southern California's Top-Rated Lawyers since 2013 by Legal Leaders Magazine, and included in Super Lawyers for five years in a row.

About Mansell & Mansell

Mansell & Mansell is a law firm specializing in personal injury claims. For over 35 years the lawyers of Mansell & Mansell have proven that they are more than capable to solve complex cases in the following areas:

personal injury

car accident

motorcycle accidents

truck accidents

bicycle accidents

catastrophic injuries

industrial injuries

pedestrian accidents

premises liability

sidewalk accidents

slip and fall accidents

wrongful death

Contact:

Address: Mansell & Mansell Injury Lawyers, 1645 Vine Street, Los Angeles, CA 90028

Phone number: (323) 466-4900

Website: http://mansell-law.com/

SOURCE: Internet Marketing Company

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/551128/Mansell-Mansell-Injury-Lawyers-Are-Ready-to-Provide-Their-Professional-Services-to-Clients-Living-In-West-Hollywood