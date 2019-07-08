DGAP-Ad-hoc: 4finance S.A. / Key word(s): Personnel 4finance announces changes to its supervisory board 08-Jul-2019 / 17:42 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *4finance announces changes to its supervisory board* *Bill Horwitz appointed as chairman of the supervisory board* _8 July 2019. _4finance Group S.A. (the "Group"), one of Europe's largest digital consumer lending groups, announces the changes to its supervisory board. Bill Horwitz will join the supervisory board of the Group as chairman in August 2019. Bill is an independent FinTech advisor with over 20 years of experience in financial services, including Barclays (as Director of Collections & Recoveries for Europe Retail & Business Bank) and Capital One (14 years, including as VP of US card recoveries and MD of Capital One Spain). He was formerly president of WDFC SA, guiding the restructuring of the company for FCA licensing and suitability. Bill was a founding member of the 4finance Group supervisory board, from July 2016 to January 2019. Bill takes the chair from Lado Gurgenidze, who has led the supervisory board from October 2017. Lado Gurgenidze will step down from the position as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of 4finance Group S.A. at the end of July 2019 to focus on banking projects. Lado has agreed to continue to be involved with the Group in the capacity of a Senior Advisor to the Board of Directors of TBI Bank from August onwards. In this capacity, Lado may also contribute to the development of other banking projects of the Group. Having held the Chairman position for almost two years, Lado has made significant contributions to the Group and played an active role in improving the structures, processes and data driven approach to commercial management at Headquarters as well as across the network of Subsidiaries. We would like to thank Lado for his strong engagement at the Supervisory Board. 4finance Group S.A. CEO, Oyvind Oanes said: _"Lado's energy and critical thinking helped bring great focus to our business over the past two years. I'd like to thank him for his work and welcome Bill back to the supervisory board, this time as its chairman."_ *For more information, please contact:* *4finance * Email: investorrelations@4finance.com Email: press@4finance.com *Instinctif Partners* Email: 4finance@instinctif.com +44 (0)20 7866 7887 www.4finance.com [1] This announcement contains inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation. *Notes to Editors * *About 4finance* Established in 2008, 4finance is one of Europe's largest digital consumer lending groups with operations in 16 countries. Leveraging a high degree of automation and data-driven insights across all aspects of the business, 4finance has grown rapidly, issuing over EUR7 billion since inception in single payment loans, instalment loans and lines of credit. 4finance operates a portfolio of market leading brands, through which, as a responsible lender, the firm offers simple, convenient and transparent products to millions of customers who are typically underserved by conventional providers. 4finance has group offices in Riga (Latvia), London, Luxembourg and Miami, and currently operates in 13 countries in Europe plus Argentina, Mexico and the USA. The Group also offers deposits, in addition to consumer and SME loans through its TBI Bank subsidiary, an EU licensed institution with operations in Bulgaria and Romania. 08-Jul-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: 4finance S.A. 8-10 Avenue de la Gare 1610 Luxembourg Grand Duchy of Luxembourg E-mail: info@4finance.com ISIN: XS1417876163, SE0006594412, XS1092320099, XS1094137806, WKN: A181ZP Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart EQS News ID: 837999 End of Announcement DGAP News Service 837999 08-Jul-2019 CET/CEST 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e036d0e39639d270de7dd7e0d3f4e99c&application_id=837999&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

