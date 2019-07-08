Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm that offers customized marketing analytics solutions, has announced the completion of their new article on benefits of marketing analytics. Companies that gather and store big data in silos struggle with fragmented data that does not reveal a complete or accurate picture of consumers. Without a comprehensive, atomic-level view of customers, it's difficult to personalize service and deliver optimized experiences. Companies who leverage marketing analytics solutions gain actionable insights in real-time and have a distinct advantage.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190708005615/en/

Benefits of Marketing Analytics (Graphic: Business Wire)

"Companies that make extensive use of marketing analytics are more likely to outperform their competitors on key performance metrics," says a marketing analytics expert from Quantzig.

Marketing analytics ensures that you deliver the right experience at every step of your customers' journey through personalized interactions, make the right offers at the right time, and tailor experiences that go above and beyond your customers' expectations. Also, marketing analytics helps in eliminating data silos in order to deliver consistent experiences to consumers and outpace the competition.

Are you wondering how to measure, manage, and analyze your marketing performance and maximize its effectiveness? We can help. Request a FREE proposal now.

Benefits of Marketing Analytics

Gain insights into past events

Marketing analytics offers insights into past events and reasons behind the changing buying behavior of customers. With such insights, marketing teams can avoid making the same mistakes as in the past. Marketing analytics solutions leverage descriptive analysis, customer relationship management, and marketing automation platforms to highlight not only what happened in the past but also offer answers to questions on customer preferences and purchasing patterns.

Quantzig offers customized marketing analytics solutions to help companies integrate data across all marketing channels and consolidate it into a common marketing view. Request a free demo now.

Analyze current marketing campaigns

By leveraging marketing analytics solutions marketers can measure and analyze the effectiveness of their current marketing campaigns. This can, further, help them in making changes to marketing strategies and avoid mistakes made in the past. Businesses can also use customer analytics dashboards to gain insights into their current engagement levels and track metrics. With such actionable insight companies can assess the real-time status of their marketing efforts and design campaigns accordingly.

We offer customized market mix optimization solutions that can help businesses gain accurate insights on the ROI of their marketing efforts. Get in touch with our experts to know more.

Want more insights? Read the complete article here.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190708005615/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us