THERANEXUS: THERANEXUS REPORTS CASH POSITION AS OF JUNE 30, 2019

THERANEXUS REPORTS CASH POSITION AS OF JUNE 30, 2019

Lyon, July 8, 2019 - Theranexus, a biopharmaceutical company innovating in the treatment of neurological diseases and a pioneer in the development of drug candidates modulating the interaction between neurons and glial cells, today announces its cash position as of June 30, 2019.

Total available funds as of June 30, 2019 stood at €10,231,000, compared to €12,446,000 as of March 31, 2019, reflecting effective cost control. This excludes the French Research Tax Credit for 2018 (€1.7m), which is expected to be collected during the second half, and initial payments receivable under the Neurolead project.

Next financial publication:

September 26, 2019 (before market opening): H1 2019 financial results

ABOUT THERANEXUS



Theranexus is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that emerged from the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA) in 2013. It develops drug candidates for the treatment of nervous system diseases. Theranexus identified the key role played by non-neuronal cells (also known as "glial cells") in the body's response to psychotropic drugs (which target the neurons). The company is a pioneer in the design and development of drug candidates affecting the interaction between neurons and glial cells. Theranexus has 3 ongoing clinical development programs: THN 102, currently undergoing Phase II clinical trials, aimed at treating daytime sleepiness in Parkinson's disease patients, THN 201 undergoing Phase Ib trials, designed to treat cognitive disorders in patients with Alzheimer's disease, and THN 101, undergoing Phase Ia trials in patients with neuropathic pain. The unique, patented technology used by Theranexus is designed to improve the efficacy of psychotropic drugs already approved and on the market, by combining them with a glial cell modulator. This strategy of combining its innovations with registered drugs means Theranexus can significantly reduce development time and costs and considerably increase the chance of its drugs reaching the market.

The proprietary, adaptable Theranexus platform can generate different proprietary drug candidates offering high added-value for multiple indications.

Theranexus is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris (FR0013286259- ALTHX).

More information at: www.theranexus.com



