SSA Public Relations: Continuum Global Solutions LLC Announces Management Team

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2019 / Continuum Global Solutions LLC (www.continuumgbl.com ) has unveiled its senior management team, it was announced by Jerry Kinnick, President.

Newly appointed Continuum Global Solutions executive team members include Cara Shore, Chief Financial Officer; Marsha Bogart, Chief Technology Officer; Jared Kearney, Senior Vice President Operations, Telecommunications and Media; Bill Shreve, Managing Director Operations, Healthcare and Financial Services; and Elaine Davis, Chief Human Resources Officer.

As Chief Financial Officer for Continuum Global Solutions, Cara Shore is responsible for the company's financial functions including accounting, audit, treasury, corporate finance and procurement. Bringing nearly three decades of financial management experience to her new position, Shore has held key financial roles with Deloitte Touche, Data Beam/IBM, Lexmark, Archvision, ACS Inc., Xerox Services, and Conduent. She was most recently involved in the development of strategic direction, financial and procedural policy streamlining, and creation of monitoring and accountability systems for Conduent.

Marsha Bogart will lead Continuum's Information Technology function and oversee the company's efforts in planning, building, implementing and managing innovative technology solutions. She assumes her new post after heading up IT functions for Conduent's Mergers and Acquisition practice. Bogart previously held IT leadership positions at Startek, Teletech, Washington Mutual Bank and TIAA.

Jared Kearney brings over 35 years of experience in telecommunications to his new role with Continuum. He joins the company following a successful tenure with Conduent, where he was responsible for $4 billion in annual revenues across Latin America, Canada and the US.

Noted for his more than 20 years of leadership in customer care service, Bill Shreve joins Continuum Global Solutions from Conduent, where he was involved in serving domestic and international healthcare, financial services and retail clients. Most recently, he helped grow a large healthcare client from $6M to over $60M in (annual recurring revenue over 5 years.

As Chief Human Resources Officer for Continuum Global Solutions, Elaine Davis is a seasoned executive with deep experience in human resources, mergers and acquisitions, divestitures and transformation for both large and small companies. She brings to her new position over 25 years of experience in human resources, marketing and communications in a range of industries that include information technology/business process services, life sciences/medical devices and financial services.

In February 2019, Skyview Capital (www.skyviewcapital.com) completed its acquisition of customer care assets from Conduent Incorporated (NYSE: CNDT), launching Continuum with revenues of $500 million and a global workforce of approximately 15,000 employees. In April 2019, Skyview Capital acquired Brooklyn, NY-based King TeleServices from AST Financial, adding 300 customer care professionals to the Continuum platform, along with an impressive roster of prestigious enterprise and local government clients from across the US.

"We are pleased to announce Continuum Global Solutions' senior management team, each of whom represents the best and brightest in their respective fields," said Kinnick. "Combining an impressive management skill set with our prowess in all areas of customer care technology, Continuum is well-positioned to remain a leading force in customer interactions services in the US and around the world."

About Continuum Global Solutions, LLC

Headquartered in Dallas, Continuum Global Solutions "CGS" customer care services and call centers have been embraced by top companies worldwide. The company's Fortune-500 clients rely on its expertise in customer care management. CGS customer care and call center solutions leverage world class voice, chat, email, and social technologies. Continuum has more than 15,000 employees in major international markets and serves tier-1 clients across multiple industry verticals. More information can be found at www.continuumgbl.com .

About Skyview Capital, LLC

Skyview Capital, LLC is a global private investment firm headquartered in Los Angeles, California, that specializes in the acquisition and management of mission critical enterprises in the areas of technology, telecommunications, business services and niche manufacturing. By leveraging its operational capabilities and financial acumen, Skyview systematically enhances the long-term sustainable value of the businesses it acquires. The Los Angeles Business Journal recently recognized Skyview as one of the top 25 private equity firms in Los Angeles. To date, Skyview has successfully completed over 25 transactions within its target market verticals. For further information, please visit www.skyviewcapital.com.

