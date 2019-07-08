SMG Industries, Inc.: SMG Industries Inc. Mourns Passing of Board Member John Boylan

HOUSTON, TX / ACESSWIRE / July 8, 2019 / SMG Industries, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQB: SMGI), a growth-oriented oilfield services company operating in the Southwest United States announced today the untimely passing of Board member John P. Boylan.

"John was a friend and a colleague and we are deeply saddened by his passing," said Matt Flemming, CEO of SMG Industries, Inc. "He was always gracious with his time, support and experience sharing. We will be continually grateful for John's dedication, guidance and leadership as a member of the SMG Industries Board of Directors. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family."

About SMG Industries, Inc.: SMG Industries is a rapidly growing oilfield services company that operates throughout the Southwest United States. Through its wholly-owned operating subsidiaries, the Company offers an expanding suite of products and services across the market segments of drilling, completions and production. SMG Industries, Inc. headquartered in Houston, Texas has facilities in Carthage, Odessa, Alice and Waskom, Texas. Read more at www.SMGindustries.com and www.MGCleanersllc.com and www.MomentumWTS.com .

