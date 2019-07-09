JasonBrailowInfo.com: Jason Brailow Beauty Line Gets Extraordinary Boost from Kim Kardashian Post

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2019 / Given that 45% of the world's population uses social media, word-of-mouth promotion has essentially become synonymous with building brand awareness and engaging with consumers via platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and Pinterest. In the current advertising landscape, celebrities have emerged as arguably the most effective social media influencers, and none among them have the sway of the Kardashian sisters. Their comments and endorsements have the power to make or break business ventures and change lives, which 38-year-old entrepreneur Jason Brailow can attest to: an Instagram post by Kim Kardashian West helped his beauty line take off, with the entire stock selling out online within three days.

Initially gaining fame through reality TV and a spate of controversies, Kim has transformed into a highly successful businesswoman and media personality, using her celebrity status to advocate for various causes: in addition to her regular donations to more than 20 charities, she has been vocal on the issues of homelessness, mental health, and sex trafficking. In September 2018, she made headlines for visiting the White House to discuss prison reform with President Donald Trump, and Rolling Stone magazine referred to her as an activist in its report of the event. The 38-year-old mother of four is a social media superstar, boasting 141 million followers on Instagram alone and reportedly collecting six- or seven-figure sums per post. Equally influential is her younger sister Kylie Jenner, 21, whom Forbes recently pronounced the world's youngest self-made billionaire. Kylie, who has 137 million followers on Instagram and is reportedly paid $1 million per post, has openly acknowledged that the massive success of her cosmetics line is due to the strong social media reach she had established before starting the business.

Posts and tweets from celebrities have immense power, something Jason Brailow has experienced first-hand after Kim Kardashian did a promotion on her Instagram for some brands and internet personalities and included him in the post. This mention by a top influencer helped him build the platform he needed to change his life and perhaps even the lives of many other people whose stories are going unheard. The millennial entrepreneur is no stranger to success or attention himself, having appeared in several reality programs, including a WE TV show and Bravo's Below Deck. In addition, he has spent more than a year as the leader of a team that has been producing a documentary about government corruption. Despite his achievements, Jason Brailow confides that he has had more failures than wins, noting that success never comes easy and can take a heavy toll on a person's mental health. According to a study by researcher Michael A. Freeman of the University of San Francisco, 49% of entrepreneurs report at least one lifetime mental health condition, the most common afflictions being depression, ADHD, substance use, and bipolar disorder.

Jason Brailow is a forward thinking serial entrepreneur, founder, and investor who has a pedigree of identifying unrealized potential, building operational value, and monetization. With a knack for building businesses, he has founded a handful of TECH start-ups over the last several years resulting in a series of accomplishments: Inc 500 - Product of the Year - Rising Star Award - Entrepreneur of the Year

Jason Brailow is recognized as one of the foremost authorities in Online Advertising. He has always had an entrepreneurial spirit but garnered his savvy business sense while starting, acquiring, and selling several ventures. His forward thinking and technological mindset has enabled him to build companies that create products used by consumers daily, around the globe.

