With Up to $225000 in Cash Prizes, Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Lands for Its 2nd Tour in Tokyo: Stars Line Up to Compete in Japan as Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu World Tour Travels East for the Second Leg of the 2019/2020 Season in Tokyo

ABU DHABI, UAE, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2019/2020 season of the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Tour debuted with a bang on June 15-16, in Moscow, Russia. The tour now travels east for the second leg, scheduled July 27-28, in Japan. The Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Tour Tokyo reaches its 5th edition as a consolidated event that mobilizes the entire Jiu-Jitsu community in Japan and East Asia.

The lineup of international stars for the 2019 ADGS Tokyo is already noteworthy. Some of biggest names in the sport have signed up to compete. The two day event at the state of the art Ota Gymnasium is gearing up to be a thrilling affair for both fans and athletes. Here are some of the competitors already confirmed to appear on the mats of Tokyo.

In the adult female brown/black belt division, Mayssa Bastos will fight her hardest to continue her dominance over the 49kg weight class. In the 62kg division, Larissa Paes wants to stay on top after the gold medal she won in Moscow. Two-time ADWPJJC champion Bianca Basílio is also in the mix to make Larissa's job even harder. In the 70kg weight class, Sweden's Martina Gramenius also wants to repeat the gold-medal performance she just had in Moscow.

In the adult male black belt division, Carlos Alberto Oliveira and Thalison Soares should clash again in the 56kg division. Japan's Massaki Todokoro is also in the mix and cannot be overlooked. In the 62kg division, Gabriel de Sousa wants his second gold medal of the Tour as he aims to repeat his feat of finishing the season as the overall leader in the adult black belt division. In the 77kg weight class, ADGS Moscow champion Diego Ramalho will be back to defend his title.

Follow the compete coverage of the 2019/2020 season on Instagram at @ajptour

ABOUT THE AJP TOUR

Welcome to the Abu Dhabi Jiu Jitsu Pro (AJP). This new groundbreaking Professional Jiu-Jitsu Sport Organization is born to revolutionize the world of Jiu-Jitsu competitions. With 78 events in all six continents on each season, the AJP aims to elevate our sport to levels of excellence and professionalism never achieved before.

Press Office

+971 2 3333 611

Press@ajptour.com