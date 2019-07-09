Vortex Partnership Begins to Bear Fruit As Revenues Begins

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2019) - Hello Pal International Inc. (CSE: HP) (FSE: 27H) (OTC Pink: HLLPF) ("Hello Pal" or the "Company"), a provider of rapidly growing international social messaging, language learning and travel mobile apps, is pleased to announce that its livestreaming service has now been officially launched and is available worldwide.

Following the soft-launch of the livestreaming service to Android users in China earlier in April this year, Hello Pal version 6 is now available to Android and iOS users worldwide. With the launch of this service, users are now able to broadcast themselves live to other users, receive virtual gifts, and even redeem the gifts for cash.

"We have been very encouraged with the uptake among our users of our livestreaming service since the soft launch," said Mr. Adega Zhou, President of the Company. "With the international launch of our livestreaming service, users now have a much more powerful way to interact with other users from all over the world."

The launch of the livestreaming service has added growth momentum to the Company's userbase, which now stands at 4.1 million registered users from over 200 countries and regions. The result of the cooperation with Vortex Live Inc. announced early this year, the launch also marks the beginning of the Company's revenue stream.

"We are very pleased to see our partnership with Vortex bearing fruit as we start to have a revenue stream from the monetization of our users," said Mr. KL Wong, Chairman and Interim CEO of the Company. "The impressive growth of our revenue, especially since a lot of it was during our soft launch period with very limited service availability, is a testament to the ability of the Vortex team."

As the Company continues to integrate with the Vortex team and gradually expands its development and operations team, it expects to increase its livestreaming service offerings and functionality further in the coming months in order to improve user growth, retention, sharing, and spending.

About the Hello Pal Platform

The Hello Pal Platform is a proprietary suite of mobile applications built on a user-friendly messaging interface that focus on social interaction, language learning and travel. Hello Pal, has been designed from the ground up to be easy to use and enables users' the freedom to speak in their own language regardless of the other person's language they are speaking to. Hello Pal's overriding mission is to bring the world closer together through social interaction, language learning and travel. By creating a platform where it is easy to instantly interact with others around the world and giving them the tools to communicate with each other in a joyful and fun way, we hope to do our part (however small) in fostering understanding and tolerance between all citizens of the world.

The Hello Pal platform also includes a proprietary digital wallet allowing users to store and transfer popular digital assets and tokens, including Bitcoin and Ether, based on blockchain technology.

Hello Pal, was the first app released to the public and experienced rapid growth building a diverse and active global user base. Travel Pal and Language Pal are the first and second companion apps to launch. Both apps benefit immensely from the existing and ever expanding globally based group of users. Each new app will launch with this established rapidly growing user base accelerating their adoption.

