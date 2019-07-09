SINGAPORE, July 9, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Singapore PE manager Elite Partners Capital (EPC) has announced an investment of S$3.0 million (EUR1.95 million) in TAG Sensors, a provider of complete solutions for cold chain management in the food and pharmaceutical industries.Established in Norway in 2012, TAG Sensors aims to become the global standard in cold chain measurement and analytics. Their advanced sensor solutions track and log an item's temperature from production to consumption, through storage and transportation.EPC's Elite InNorvate Growth LP, dedicated to investments in Norwegian growth companies, signed the agreement with TAG Sensors on Monday. TAG will set up Asian headquarters in Singapore to leverage on the country's skilled local talent, modern IT infrastructure, rigorous IP protection and strategic importance as a major logistics hub.The investment represents one of the first by a Singaporean fund in a technology company from Norway, which is seeking to diversify from its reliance on the oil and gas sector. EPC will leverage on its network and resources to help TAG Sensors expand in Asia, a region experiencing accelerated demand for advanced logistics solutions.The investment agreement was signed by EPC's Executive Chairman Mr. Micheal Tan and TAG Sensors' CEO Mr. Knut Nygard and CFO Mr. Thomas Nilssen at the Norwegian Embassy in Singapore. The signing was witnessed by the Ambassador of Norway to Singapore, Her Excellency Anita Nergaard, and Innovation Norway's Director and Commercial Counsellor Pal Kastmann.- EPC's Micheal Tan said, "TAG Sensors has a suite of technologies which can transform the entire cold chain logistics industry. Our investment decision is anchored by the firm belief that this is a game-changer which has great potential for expansion in Asia and beyond.""We also hope that through this inaugural investment in Norway, EPC can help facilitate Singapore as an important bridge between Asian capital and Nordic technology. This will also open up more Asian-EU economic and technological partnerships."- TAG Sensors' Knut Nygard said, "We are delighted to have EPC as a significant investor. We intend to tap on EPC's network to expand across Asia and add value to the cold chain sector across the region. EPC is a welcome addition to our existing investors that include London-based Breed Reply and Platform Ventures USA."- Innovation Norway's Pal Kastmann said, "Norway's startup and growth companies are highly innovative and have great potential for development. EPC's investment in TAG Sensors underpins Singapore's receptiveness to innovation and we hope that this will be the first of many partnerships between Singapore and Norway.""Innovation Norway has been working with TAG Sensors for the past four to five years targeting several markets worldwide. We are very pleased that it has successfully diversified its portfolio to include food transportation technology, and believe Singapore will be a perfect point of expansion into South East Asian markets," he added.Please contact:WeR1 Consultants Pte Ltd (Investor Relations), www.wer1.net.Jordan Teo / Ryan del Agua, Tel: +65 6737 4844, elite@wer1.netAbout Elite Partners Capital (EPC)Elite Partners Capita is an alternative asset management company specialising in the investment and management of yield-accretive assets. EPC's core management team comprises forward-looking Singaporean investors with experience in private equity and alternative investments, complemented by expertise in corporate finance, capital markets and treasury. EPC is an RFMC regulated by MAS. Please visit: http://elitepartnerscapital.com.About TAG SensorsTAG Sensors has developed a complete solution for cold chain management in the food and pharmaceutical industries, seeks to expand its solution into other sensor-based market segments, and invests in innovation focused on RFID and NFC production, software and solutions.The recipient of a EUR1.4 million grant from Horizon 2020, the EU Research and Innovation programme, TAG offers solutions that include Big Data analysis, digitalization, blockchain, sensor technology, and RFID and NFC wireless technologies. Visit http://tag-sensors.com.Source: Elite Partners CapitalTAG SensorsCopyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.