Schlieren (Zurich), Switzerland, July 9, 2019 - Kuros Biosciences (SIX: KURN) today announced that its Dutch subsidiary, Kuros Biosciences BV, has signed a distribution agreement for the Australian and New Zealand healthcare markets with Surgical Specialties, a subsidiary of the Paragon Care Group (ASX: PGC), a leading provider of medical equipment, devices and consumables.

Under the agreement, Kuros will supply Surgical Specialties with its MagnetOs bone graft products and Surgical Specialties will be responsible for their distribution in Australia and New Zealand. In addition, Surgical Specialties will be responsible for the application and maintenance of the regulatory and reimbursement approvals in Australia and New Zealand. Further terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Kuros's MagnetOs bone graft products possess an advanced submicron surface topography that directs bone formation after implantation. With its unique topography, it preferentially directs early wound healing toward the bone-forming pathway, resulting in predictable healing, reliable fusions and an osteoinductive claim in Europe.

Joost de Bruijn, Chief Executive Officer of Kuros, said "This agreement further expands the geographies in which our MagnetOs product family will be available to orthopedic and spinal surgery patients, making their lives better and further expanding our business. We look forward to working together with the experienced and talented team at Surgical Specialties in bringing these important products to more surgeons and patients."

Phil Nicholl, Chief Executive Officer of Surgical Specialties, said "In our view, MagnetOs is the leading synthetic bone graft and we are very pleased that Kuros has selected Surgical Specialties as its partner to bring this exciting product line to the patients we serve."

Kuros Biosciences is focused on the development of innovative products for tissue repair and regeneration and is located in Schlieren (Zurich), Switzerland, Bilthoven, The Netherlands and Burlington (MA), U.S.A. The Company is listed according to the International Financial Reporting Standard on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol KURN. Visit www.kurosbio.com for additional information on Kuros, its science and product pipeline.

Paragon Care (ASX: PGC) is a Melbourne based listed company which has progressively acquired businesses in the healthcare sector. It is a leading provider of medical equipment, devices and consumables for the Australian and New Zealand healthcare market. These are high growth markets driven by the ageing of the population, continuously rising consumer expectations and increasing government spending. By combining a series of strategic acquisitions of class leading companies, Paragon Care has positioned itself to provide end to end solutions including equipment and consumable solutions for acute, aged and primary care.

MagnetOs bone graft has an advanced submicron surface topography that leads to the formation of bone, rather than scar tissue, following implantation. In preclinical models, MagnetOs preferentially directs early wound healing toward the bone-forming pathway, meaning that bone can be formed even in soft tissues without the need for added cells or growth factors, resulting in an osteoinductive claim in Europe. MagnetOs promotes local bone formation equivalent to current gold standard, autograft. A substantial number of clinically relevant and predictive studies have demonstrated its equivalence to the current gold standard (patient's own bone, which may not be available in sufficient quantities and/or involves morbidity, costs and pain associated with its harvesting from another healthy site of the patient's body). MagnetOs is now supported by over two years' clinical experience since its launch in the United Kingdom in May 2017.

