sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 09.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,10 Euro		-0,02
-16,67 %
WKN: A1CVKR ISIN: FR0004032746 Ticker-Symbol: 0LW 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEOVACS Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NEOVACS 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
09.07.2019 | 07:41
(8 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

NEOVACS ANNOUNCES THAT THE POSITIVE RESULTS OF ITS PROOF OF CONCEPT IN ALLERGIES WITH IL-4 / IL-13 KINOID HAVE TRIGGERED THE FIRST PAYMENT OF THE ANR GRANT


· PRESS RELEASE· PRESS RELEASE· PRESS RELEASE


NEOVACS ANNOUNCES THAT THE POSITIVE RESULTS OF ITS PROOF
OF CONCEPT IN ALLERGIES WITH IL-4 / IL-13 KINOID HAVE
TRIGGERED THE FIRST PAYMENT OF THE ANR GRANT


Paris and Boston, July 9, 2019 - Neovacs - 7:30 am CEST - (Euronext Growth Paris: ALNEV), a leader in active immunotherapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, has today announced having received a first payment within the grant awarded by the National Agency for Research (ANR) representing a total amount up to €702.000 , for its preclinical development program AllergyVacs, conducted in collaboration with Inserm and the Immunology and Allergy Department of Pasteur Institute1.

Neovacs' proof of concept in allergies with its new IL-4 / IL-13 Kinoid therapeutic vaccine was recently presented at two major scientific congresses (Antibodies and Complement 2019 & EAACI2 2019), with a strong interest manifested by the scientific and medical community. The study demonstrated in a representative allergic asthma model that a treatment with IL-4 / IL-13 Kinoid enhanced the production of polyclonal antibodies, which neutralize the two targeted cytokines IL-4 and IL-13, both being development factors for allergic asthma, thus avoiding the occurrance of symptoms.

The submission of this preclinical results to be published in a scientific publication is actually ongoing.


About Neovacs

Listed on Euronext Growth since 2010, Neovacs is today a leading biotechnology company focused on an active immunotherapy technology platform


Contacts

NEOVACS
Corporate Communication
& Investor Relations
Charlène Masson
+33 1 53 10 93 00
cmasson@neovacs.com (mailto:ntrepo@neovacs.com)

NEWCAP - Media
Annie-Florence Loyer
Tél : +33 (0)6 88 20 35 59 / +33 (0)1 44 71 00 12
afloyer@newcap.fr (mailto:afloyer@newcap.fr)
Léa Jacquin
Tel : +33(0)1 44 71 20 41
ljacquin@newcap.fr

ORPHEON FINANCE
Financial Communication and Investor Relations
James Palmer
+33 7 60 92 77 74
j.palmer@orpheonfinance.com (mailto:j.palmer@orpheonfinance.com)



1 Cf. Press Release published January 8 , 2019 https://bit.ly/2Jo65TO

2 European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology Annual Congress


Attachment

  • Press release (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5aaae403-9f30-4dee-8a38-de26abb58269)

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)

FN Beta