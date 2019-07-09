Regulatory News:

It is with regret that the Rémy Cointreau Group (Paris:RCO) announces that Mrs. Valérie Chapoulaud-Floquet will step down as Chief Executive Officer, for personal reasons, by the end of the year 2019.

Continuing the strategy of the Group defined by the Board of Directors that she implemented, executed and orchestrated over the past five years, Mrs. Valérie Chapoulaud-Floquet will exercise her mandate until the arrival of her successor.

The Board of Directors has acknowledged Mrs. Chapoulaud-Floquet's intention to step down and would already like to express its deep gratitude for her commitment and contribution to the quality of the Group's results and successful strategy.

Commenting on this announcement, Valérie Chapoulaud-Floquet stated: « It is with great emotion that I will leave the Rémy Cointreau Group at the end of the year, once the torch passed to my successor. I am serene, as the Group's results, foundations, teams and strategic vision allow it to envisage the future with optimism, ambition and success. »

As part of the compensation policy for the Group's corporate officers, and in accordance with the commitments made, the financial conditions for the termination of Mrs. Chapoulaud-Floquet's mandate will be decided by the Board of Directors, which will be held before the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and communicated at the end of the latter.

