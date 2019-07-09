sprite-preloader
09.07.2019
(1 Leser)
PR Newswire

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - Successful transition of mining to Kwale South Dune

PR Newswire

London, July 9

AIM and Media Release

9 July 2019

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
Successful transition of mining to Kwale South Dune

Base Resources Limited (ASX / AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) is pleased to announce that it has completed the transition of mining operations to the South Dune orebody at its Kwale Operations in Kenya.

Following a successful and on-schedule transition, mining rates are now back to nameplate capacity with all three hydraulic mining units fully operational. The Kwale Operations mineral separation plant operated on stockpiled heavy mineral concentrate throughout the transition period to ensure uninterrupted production.

Preparations for the transition to the South Dune primarily involved the installation of 7,400m of slurry and water piping, an 8,500m 11kV power line, a bridge across the Mukurumudzi Dam spillway, a 1.25MW slurry booster pump and a 1MW process water booster pump. The transition of mining operations from the fully depleted Central Dune orebody to the South Dune orebody took place over a two-week period and involved moving the hydraulic mining units and the commissioning of the new pumps, pipes and power supply.

"We have been planning for this transition of mining for over 12-months and it is a testament to the professionalism of the team that the move was completed on schedule and without incident," said Colin Bwye, Executive Director Operations and Development of Base Resources.

ENDS.

For further information contact:

James Fuller, Manager Communications and Investor RelationsUK Media Relations
Base ResourcesTavistock Communications
Tel: +61 (8) 9413 7426Jos Simson and Barnaby Hayward
Mobile: +61 (0) 488 093 763Tel: +44 (0) 207 920 3150
Email: jfuller@baseresources.com.au

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au

PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE
Level 1, 50 Kings Park Road
West Perth, Western Australia, 6005
Email:info@baseresources.com.au
Phone: +61 (0)8 9413 7400
Fax: +61 (0)8 9322 8912

NOMINATED ADVISOR
RFC Ambrian Limited
Andrew Thomson / Stephen Allen
Phone: +61 (0)8 9480 2500

JOINT BROKER
Berenberg
Matthew Armitt / Detlir Elezi
Phone: +44 20 3207 7800

JOINT BROKER
Numis Securities Limited
John Prior / James Black / Paul Gillam
Phone: +44 20 7260 1000


© 2019 PR Newswire

