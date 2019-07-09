Rovio Entertainment Corp.: The publishing time for half year 2019 financial report

Rovio Entertainment Corporation Press Release July 9th, 2019 at 09:00 a.m. EEST



Rovio Entertainment Corporation will publish its half year 2019 financial report on August 8th, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. EEST.

Rovio will host an English language webcast on half year 2019 financial results for investors, media and institutional investors on August 8th at 2.00 p.m. EEST. The webcast can be viewed live at: https://www.rovio.com/investors-investor-calendar, and later on the same day as a recording.

Rovio Entertainment Corp. follows a silent period of 30 days prior to the publication of its financial reports. The silent period begins on July 9th, 2019.

