GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Rovio Entertainment Corp.: The publishing time for half year 2019 financial report

Rovio Entertainment Corporation Press Release July 9th, 2019 at 09:00 a.m. EEST

Rovio Entertainment Corporation will publish its half year 2019 financial report on August 8th, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. EEST.

Rovio will host an English language webcast on half year 2019 financial results for investors, media and institutional investors on August 8th at 2.00 p.m. EEST. The webcast can be viewed live at: https://www.rovio.com/investors-investor-calendar, and later on the same day as a recording.

Rovio Entertainment Corp. follows a silent period of 30 days prior to the publication of its financial reports. The silent period begins on July 9th, 2019.

ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION

More information:
Mikko Setälä
EVP, Investor Relations
mikko.setala@rovio.com
+358 40 021 4526

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media
www.rovio.com

About Rovio:
Rovio Entertainment Corporation is a global, games-first entertainment company that creates, develops and publishes mobile games, which have been downloaded 4.5 billion times so far. The Company is best known for the global Angry Birds brand, which started as a popular mobile game in 2009, and has since evolved from games to various entertainment and consumer products in brand licensing. Today, the Company offers multiple mobile games, animations and has produced The Angry Birds Movie, which opened number one in theatres in 50 countries, and the sequel to which is set for theatrical release in 2019. Rovio is headquartered in Finland and the company's shares are listed on the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki stock exchange with the trading code ROVIO.)


