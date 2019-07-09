sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 09.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,002 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A0YASZ ISIN: ID1000114101 Ticker-Symbol: J9B 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
ASTRINDO NUSANTARA INFRASTRUKTUR TBK Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ASTRINDO NUSANTARA INFRASTRUKTUR TBK 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,001
0,007
09:10
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ASTRINDO NUSANTARA INFRASTRUKTUR TBK
ASTRINDO NUSANTARA INFRASTRUKTUR TBK Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ASTRINDO NUSANTARA INFRASTRUKTUR TBK0,0020,00 %
FN Beta