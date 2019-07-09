Folgende Instrumente werden heute EX-Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt.
The following instruments are traded ex capital adjustment today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today.
ISIN Short Code Name
ID1000114101 J9B ASTRINDO NUSANTAR.I.RP100
