Kemira Oyj: Invitation: Kemira to publish Half-year Financial Report 2019 on July 19, 2019

Invitation: Kemira to publish Half-year Financial Report 2019 on July 19, 2019



Kemira Oyj will publish its Half-year Financial Report for the period January-June 2019 on Friday, July 19, 2019 around 8.30 am Finnish time (6.30 am UK time).

Kemira will arrange a press conference for analysts, investors and media starting at 1.00 pm (11.00 am UK time) at Hotel Kämp, Kluuvikatu 2, 2nd floor, Helsinki. During the conference, Kemira's President and CEO Jari Rosendal and CFO Petri Castrén will present the results. The press conference will be held in English and will be webcasted at www.kemira.com/company/investors/ . The presentation material and the webcast recording will be available on the above mentioned company website.



You can attend the Q&A session via a conference call. In order to participate in the conference, please call ten minutes before the conference begins:

FI +358 9 8171 0310

SE +46 8 5664 2651

UK +44 333 300 08 04

US +1 631 913 14 22





Conference ID: 86550162#

