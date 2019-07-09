Kemira Oyj: Invitation: Kemira to publish Half-year Financial Report 2019 on July 19, 2019

Kemira Oyj
Press Release
July 9, 2019 at 9.30 am (CET+1)
Invitation: Kemira to publish Half-year Financial Report 2019 on July 19, 2019
Kemira Oyj will publish its Half-year Financial Report for the period January-June 2019 on Friday, July 19, 2019 around 8.30 am Finnish time (6.30 am UK time).
Kemira will arrange a press conference for analysts, investors and media starting at 1.00 pm (11.00 am UK time) at Hotel Kämp, Kluuvikatu 2, 2nd floor, Helsinki. During the conference, Kemira's President and CEO Jari Rosendal and CFO Petri Castrén will present the results. The press conference will be held in English and will be webcasted at www.kemira.com/company/investors/. The presentation material and the webcast recording will be available on the above mentioned company website.
You can attend the Q&A session via a conference call. In order to participate in the conference, please call ten minutes before the conference begins:
FI +358 9 8171 0310
SE +46 8 5664 2651
UK +44 333 300 08 04
US +1 631 913 14 22
Conference ID: 86550162#
For more information, please contact
Kemira Oyj
Olli Turunen, Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel. +358 40 552 8907
Kemira is a global chemicals company serving customers in water intensive industries. We provide best suited products and expertise to improve our customers' product quality, process and resource efficiency. Our focus is on pulp & paper, oil & gas and water treatment. In 2018, Kemira had annual revenue of around EUR 2.6 billion and 4,915 employees. Kemira shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
www.kemira.com