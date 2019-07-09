JLT Mobile Computers AB: JLT Mobile Computers Selected for Two New ICTSI Terminals in Papua New Guinea

JLT Mobile Computers Selected for Two New ICTSI Terminals in Papua New Guinea

Terminals in Lae and Port Moresby install rugged VERSO 12 computers to maximize everyday terminal container handling efficiency

Växjö, Sweden, 9 July 2019 * * *JLT Mobile Computers, a leading supplier of reliable computers for demanding environments, has strengthened its long-standing relationship with global port operator ICTSI (International Container Terminal Services, Inc.) with the deployment of its VERSO 12 computers at the operator's new container terminals in Papua New Guinea.

ICTSI is one of the top five major maritime port operators in the world with 32 terminals in 19 countries. JLT partner Autepradelivered and installed rugged VERSO 12 computers from JLT to maximize everyday terminal operation efficiency at two new ICTSI terminals, South Pacific International Container Terminal Ltd (SPICT) in Lae and Motukea International Terminal Ltd in Port Moresby. Last year, these new terminals contributed to a 6% increase in ICTSI handled shipping volume.

ICTSI is undertaking an ongoing initiative to improve the operational efficiency of SPICT, Papua New Guinea's leading container terminal. The operator has invested over 4.51 million USD in the terminal to date, in excess of its commitments for 2022 and more than half of the initial agreed outlay for operational efficiency improvements.

The delivery of JLT VERSO 12 mobile computers supports the efficiency gains, ensuring uninterrupted operation and seamless integration with the Navis N4 Terminal Operating Systemwith the Navis Ready Program in March 2019. The agreement guarantees JLT rugged computers validation for use with all major releases of the market-leading Navis N4 TOS over the next five years. Navis Ready validation means that customers can be assured that equipment from JLT Mobile Computers has passed Navis' rigorous testing processes.

Tomas Girdzevicius, CEO of Autepra, a key contractor and business partner of JLT Mobile Computers, said: "We have worked world-wide with ICTSI since 2013 and are proud suppliers of choice for rugged mobile computers. JLT devices are used with Navis TOS in everyday terminal operation to bring efficiencies to ICTSI's business."

He continued: "When ICTSI acquired the two new terminals in Papua New Guinea in 2018, they came straight to us for the supply of world-class rugged JLT computers. ICTSI know us and they know that they can rely on us to deliver, wherever they operate in the world."

Beatrice G. Mahuru, General Manager - Corporate Affairs at ICTSI South Pacific, said: "As maritime terminals are a central link in the supply chain, we at ICTSI South Pacific are committed to digitization and automation to bring efficiencies into our Papua New Guinea business. We are proud of our association with Autepra for ease of business using smart solutions."

The rugged JLT VERSO 12 computers are specifically developed for use in the harshest environments and for business-critical functions where performance and reliability are of utmost importance. The VERSO 12 features high-performance Intel Core i5 or E3845 quad-core processor options for demanding applications; JLT PowerTouch display technology with hardened glass for outstanding resistance to wear and tear; and rugged design for outdoor and indoor usage. The VERSO 12 also features a 12-in sunlight readable display and integrated backup battery for uninterrupted operation.

To learn more about JLT Mobile Computers, our products, services and solutions, visit www.jltmobile.com.

About JLT Mobile Computers

JLT Mobile Computers is a leading developer of rugged mobile computers for demanding environments. These PC-type computers are developed and manufactured in Sweden for professional use and are characterized by very high reliability in the face of moisture, dust, vibration, electromagnetic fields or extreme temperature - reliability that is required for use in areas such as transportation, warehousing / logistics, forestry, mining, automation, military and rescue vehicles. JLT operates globally with offices in Sweden and the US, complemented by a network of sales partners that provide complete solutions and local support. JLT has delivered over 100,000 PCs since its inception and the company's turnover in 2018 was SEK 130 million. The headquarters in Växjö, Sweden houses the development, service and administration departments. The company was founded in 1994 and since 2002 has been listed on the NASDAQ First North, under the symbol JLT; Eminova Fondkommision AB acts as Certified Advisor. For additional information, visit www.jltmobile.com. You can also engage with JLT via LinkedInand Twitter.

