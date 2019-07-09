Doubleview Capital Corp.: Doubleview Provides Update on the Hat Copper-Gold Porphyry Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2019 / Doubleview Capital Corp. ("Doubleview") (TSX-V: DBV, OTC: DBLVF, FRANKFURT: 1D4) is pleased to provide a corporate update on its Hat Copper-Gold Porphyry Project. After careful review of the three-dimensional induced polarization survey (3D IP) and advanced geochemical and geological data (see news release dated May 28, 2019), drill targets are being proposed to test several chargeability, low resistivity and magnetic targets on the Hat Copper-Gold Porphyry Project. These proposed drill targets include:

Drill Hole proposed Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation (m) Azimuth (d) Dip (d) Depth (m) Comment Hole H26 - Deep 348024 6454385 1005.0 180 -60 868 Re-enter hole 26, originally drilled to 568.5m, and add 300m to test deeper continuity of central Lisle mineralization as indicated by 3D IP PP-DDH-A 348055 6454681 1031.5 45 -60 350 Drill 350 m into SW part of Anomaly-A as an initial test of a strong chargeability and magnetic feature PP-DDH-B 347500 6454800 1018.8 45 -60 400 Drill 400 m into NE part of Anomaly-A where strong Cu and Au soil geochemistry is combined with a chargeability feature. PP-DDH-C 348348 6454186 1000.0 225 -70 500 Drill 500 m to test a deep-rooted easterly extension of the Lisle Zone as indicated by chargeability data and geologic modelling PP-DDH-D 347875 6453950 957.7 225 -70 500 Drill 500 m SW into chargeability feature that extends the Lisle Zone PP-DDH-E 347475 6454025 960.7 45 -70 400 Drill 400 m into westerly continuation of the Lisle SW chargeability feature (see above), towards modelled potassic alteration and monzonite intrusion PP-DDH-F 346568 6453758 987.6 290 -60 600 Drill 600 m into SW diorite/hornfels contact zone with deep chargeability root



"The 3D IP and geochemical sampling has allowed us to better understand the potential depth of this deposit. We are looking forward to commencement of the drill program to test our new geological model on the deposit," states Farshad Shirvani, CEO.

Doubleview also announces that Hudbay and Doubleview have agreed to extend the anniversary dates under the option agreement from June 15, 2019 to October 31, 2019 and for the consecutive years respectively.

Qualified Person

Mr. Erik A. Ostensoe, P. Geo., a consulting geologist and Doubleview's Qualified Person with respect to the Hat Project as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release. He is not independent of Doubleview as he is a shareholder.

About Doubleview Capital Corp.

Doubleview Capital Corp., a mineral resource exploration and development company, is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and is publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange [TSX-V: DBV], [OTCBB: DBLVF], [GER: A1W038], [Frankfurt: 1D4]. Doubleview identifies, acquires and finances precious and base metal exploration projects in North America, particularly in British Columbia . Doubleview increases shareholder value through acquisition and exploration of quality gold, copper and silver properties and the application of advanced state-of-the-art exploration methods. The Company's portfolio of strategic properties provides diversification and mitigates investment risk.

