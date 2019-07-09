EQT Credit Completes Unitranche Financing to Support Oakley Capital's Acquisition of Seagull and Videotel

STOCKHOLM, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT Credit, through its Direct Lending investment strategy, is pleased to announce that it is the sole lender of USD 130 million drawn committed senior facilities to support Oakley Capital's ("Oakley") investment in Seagull and Videotel (together, "the Company").

The Company is a leading provider of e-learning solutions to the maritime sector globally, with a geographically diversified portfolio covering key international maritime transport hubs.

Paul Johnson, Partner at EQT Partners and Investment Advisor to EQT Credit, commented: "The combination of Seagull and Videotel creates a leading player in the regulated maritime training market. EQT Credit looks forward to supporting the Company and its management team in its future development, as the Company expands its product offering, invests in new areas of content and looks towards further consolidation in the industry."

Andrew Cleland-Bogle, Managing Director at EQT Partners and Investment Advisor to EQT Credit, added: "EQT Credit is proud to partner again with Oakley on this transaction. We would like to thank EQT's Industrial Advisors who provided key support and insight to the EQT Credit deal team throughout the due diligence process and confirmed our views on the Company's exceptional quality offering."

About EQT

EQT is a leading investment firm with more than EUR 61 billion in raised capital across 29 funds and around EUR 40 billion in assets under management. EQT funds have portfolio companies in Europe, Asia and the US with total sales of more than EUR 21 billion and approximately 127,000 employees. EQT works with portfolio companies to achieve sustainable growth, operational excellence and market leadership.

More info: www.eqtpartners.com

About EQT Credit

EQT Credit invests through four complementary strategies: Senior Debt, Mid-Market Credit (Direct Lending), Core Value and Credit Opportunities. Since inception, EQT Credit has invested in excess of EUR 5.5 billion in about 180 companies. EQT Credit's Direct Lending strategy seeks to provide flexible, long-term debt capital solutions to support European businesses, across a wide range of sectors. These businesses may be privately-owned corporates seeking alternative funding to grow or be the subject of private equity-led acquisitions or refinancings.

Contact

Paul Johnson

Partner at EQT Partners and Investment Advisor to EQT Credit

+44-203-372-9424

Andrew Cleland-Bogle

Managing Director at EQT Partners and Investment Advisor to EQT Credit

+44-208-432-5420

EQT Press Office

press@eqtpartners.com

+46-8-506-55-334

More info: www.eqtpartners.com/Investment-Strategies/Credit

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt-ab/r/eqt-credit-completes-unitranche-financing-to-support-oakley-capital-s-acquisition-of-seagull-and-vid,c2860002